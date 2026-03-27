FRO Filing Of Annual Report
The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to us at:
John Kennedy,
8 Iris Building, 7th floor, Flat/Office 740B,
3106, Limassol, Cyprus.
or sending an e-mail to...
March 27, 2026
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.
Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
-
Annual Report 2025
5493004BCIKYU1YL3H63-2025-12-31-1-en
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment