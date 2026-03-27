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FRO Changes To The Board Composition
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (“Frontline” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. Richard C. Prince has resigned as Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Prince for his considerable contribution to the Company during his directorship.
The Board of Directors
March 27, 2026
The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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