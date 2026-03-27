Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FRO Changes To The Board Composition


2026-03-27 11:49:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (“Frontline” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. Richard C. Prince has resigned as Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Prince for his considerable contribution to the Company during his directorship.

March 27, 2026

The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


MENAFN27032026004107003653ID1110910294



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search