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American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP To Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call On March 31, 2026


2026-03-27 11:49:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”,“the Company”) (TSX: HOT, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Monday, March 30, 2026. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q4 2025 results conference call, occurring on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. During the call, Company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results.

To participate in the conference call, participants should register online here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on our website here.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: TSX: HOT.U, TSX: or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at .

For further information, please contact:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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