HYTN Successfully Releases Cannabis Products In Germany And Accepts Reorder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the“Company”), a pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis, is pleased to announce that wholesale cannabis products previously exported to Germany during the prior quarter have now been successfully released for sale in the German market.

The release follows completion of required import, quality control, and market release procedures for Germany's regulated medical cannabis market. Following this milestone, the Company has accepted a reorder for additional wholesale product.

This milestone builds on HYTN's previously announced strategic supply framework for Germany and further demonstrates the Company's ability to execute within highly regulated international medical cannabis markets.

“The successful release of product into the German market is a significant commercial milestone,” said Elliot McKerr, Chief Executive Officer of HYTN.“It validates that our GMP platform meets the stringent requirements of one of the world's most tightly regulated medical cannabis markets. The acceptance of a reorder is a positive indicator as we continue toward building recurring international revenue channels.”

HYTN believes the successful German market release of this shipment further validates the commercial progress reflected in its recent financial results and supports the Company's strategy of expanding pharmaceutical-grade cannabis sales into highly regulated international markets

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. The Company focuses on serving federally regulated markets by applying pharmaceutical-grade development, manufacturing, and quality systems. HYTN advances products to market by identifying regulated market opportunities and leveraging its integrated development and commercialization platform.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

...

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is generally identifiable by the use of words such as“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and similar expressions, or by statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events and operating conditions.

This press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the successful release and sale of cannabis products in the German market; the acceptance and fulfillment of the reorder; the continuation and growth of commercial activity in Germany; and the Company's ability to execute within highly regulated international medical cannabis markets.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to: the assumption that all required regulatory approvals and processes will be maintained or obtained as expected; that product quality and supply will meet German market requirements; that customer demand will continue; and that the Company will have sufficient resources to fulfill orders. These assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management believes such assumptions to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: regulatory risks in Canada and Germany; delays or failures in import, quality control, or market release processes; changes in customer demand or reorder volumes; operational risks; supply chain disruptions; and financing and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.