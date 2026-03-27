Solv Names Insitutional FROST Multi-Sig Partners, Raising The Bar For Decentralized Bitcoin Asset Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A powerful alliance of institutions strengthens decentralized custody, delivering institutional-grade security without compromising on-chain transparency or control.

Singapore, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solv Protocol, the largest onchain Bitcoin reserve overseeing over $1 billion in BTC assets, today announces the founding multi-sig partners participating in its FROST Network governance committee. This follows the successful January 29, 2026 upgrade of SolvBTC to a FROST-based architecture. As SolvBTC scales beyond $1 billion in reserves and sees increasing cross-ecosystem utilization, this distributed governance model, anchored by the FROST governing committee, ensures resilient security and auditable controls across both Bitcoin mainnet custody and on-chain liquidity execution, preventing single-party risks even at higher volumes and institutional inflows.

Solv's FROST Network, built on Flexible Round-Optimized Schnorr Threshold signatures standard, is live with independent institutional signers acting as the governing committee, eliminating single points of failure and enabling secure, high-availability execution at scale.

Founding Institutional Partners in the Multi-Sig FROST Committee Network:



Solv Protocol - The largest on-chain bitcoin reserve anchored across 19+ ecosystems

Antalpha - Enterprise-grade infrastructure from the Ant Group ecosystem

Spartan Group - Leading crypto venture fund managing $500M+ in AUM with deep Bitcoin expertise

Apollo - Institutional capital of $1B in AUM and risk-management focused operator

UOB Ventures - Regulated APAC financial institution with $2B+ AUM

Gumi - Japanese Web3 leader bridging TradFi and crypto IOSG - Early Solv backer with strong governance and ecosystem experience

Their participation signals strong institutional backing for Solv's FROST initiative. These scaled operators strengthen decentralization and governance resilience while maintaining purely Bitcoin-native settlement.

Bitcoin's rapid growth observed in recent years, from roughly $300M to $6.5B in BTCFi TVL in 2024, reaching nearly $10B by mid-2025, while tokenized U.S. Treasuries surpassed $10B by February 2026, calls for higher demand for more robust and secure Bitcoin infrastructure. FROST meets that need by enabling threshold signing and distributed control over critical operations, reducing single points of failure while delivering the security, governance, and operational resilience required to scale Bitcoin products credibly.

FROST's Role in Zero-Trust SolvBTC Decentralized Governance Model





Overall Architecture of SolvBTC

The multi-sig committee is underpinned by FROST, serving as an institutional-grade authorization layer for SolvBTC's governance.

The committee of independent institutional signers collectively authorizes critical actions across SolvBTC's Bitcoin-native custody and issuance stack. This mirrors traditional finance's separation of duties but enforces it cryptographically. Operational safeguards include:

Diversified vaulting to reduce concentration risk

Real-time monitoring for transparency

Independent auditing for policy enforcement and high-risk approvals

Governed execution flows with built-in controls and time delays.

These principles extend to SolvBTC's liquidity operations. The committee approves key permissions and configurations for liquidity contracts, maintaining consistent governance from custody through onchain execution.

The result is a unified, reliable governance layer that reduces single-operator risk, strengthens institutional confidence. Solv is establishing the institutional benchmark for scalable Bitcoin execution: all withdrawals are cryptographically gated by the FROST governing committee members, The outcome is genuine Bitcoin-native finality underpinned by true zero-trust principles, elevating the standard for secure and resilient BTC mobility throughout ecosystems.

About Solv Protocol:

Solv Protocol is the Operating Layer for Bitcoin, powering the next $1T Bitcoin Finance economy by connecting the world's hardest money to productive capital. Across Defi, Cefi and TradFi, Solv extends its proven BTCfi framework into RWAfi, creating efficient capital loops that connect institutional liquidity with tokenized real-world assets. With over $2.8 billion in managed assets, Solv transforms Bitcoin into a productive institutional-grade asset through SolvBTC and its specialized liquid staking tokens, while powering lending, stablecoin, credit, and RWA markets.

Solv Protocol is backed by leading investors including Binance Labs, Blockchain Capital, Laser Digital, and OKX Ventures. For more information, visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





CONTACT: Karina Du

MENAFN27032026004107003653ID1110910280