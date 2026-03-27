ORCL INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead The Oracle Class Action Lawsuit RGRD Law

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Oracle is a multinational technology company.

The Oracle class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oracle's revenue and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) growth related to its provision of AI-related infrastructure and related services would cost tens of billions of dollars more than revealed to investors and require Oracle to take on hundreds of billions of dollars in additional long-term lease commitments; (ii) as a result, Oracle would need to raise tens of billions of dollars in additional capital, thereby diluting Oracle investors, increasing Oracle's borrowing costs, and degrading its balance sheet; (iii) consequently, Oracle's AI-related infrastructure business had materially lower profit margins and was substantially more risky, with a materially lower likelihood of success, than defendants had portrayed to investors.

The Oracle class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 10, 2025, Oracle issued a release disclosing its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025, and revealing that Oracle's capital expenditures had ballooned to $35.5 billion over the trailing four quarters, more than three times greater than Oracle's $10.7 billion in capital expenditures in the comparable prior year period. Meanwhile, Oracle's four-quarter trailing negative free cash flow had more than doubled sequentially to negative $13.2 billion. During the related earnings call, defendant Douglas Kehring revealed that Oracle actually expected capital expenditures far greater than previously revealed to meet demand for its AI-related infrastructure services – including $50 billion in fiscal 2026 alone, an amount roughly double the $25 billion benchmark provided to investors at the beginning of the Class Period.

On December 11, 2025, Oracle filed a quarterly report for its second fiscal quarter of 2026 revealing that Oracle's additional lease obligations had also risen dramatically, the complaint further alleges. Specifically, the report disclosed that Oracle“had $248 billion of additional lease commitments, substantially all related to data centers and cloud capacity arrangements, that are generally expected to commence between the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2028 and for terms of fifteen to nineteen years that were not reflected on our condensed consolidated balance sheets as of November 30, 2025.” The price of Oracle common stock fell 15% over two trading days in response to this news and continued to fall in subsequent days as more adverse news entered the market, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Oracle securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Oracle class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Oracle investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Oracle shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Oracle class action lawsuit.

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