Legacycoin CTO Announces Launch Of Crypto Ownership Solution Focused On Digital Asset Continuity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegacyCoin CTO today announced its launch, introducing a crypto-focused solution designed to help users maintain self-custody of their digital assets while establishing predefined on-chain conditions for future asset transfer.









Built around the idea of long-term digital asset continuity, LegacyCoin CTO is entering the market with a focus on one of crypto's most overlooked challenges: what happens to assets when the original holder is no longer able to manage them.

The project's model is designed to preserve user control while enabling a structured, on-chain framework for asset movement when predetermined conditions are met. By combining self-custody with programmed continuity, LegacyCoin CTO aims to reduce uncertainty and remove dependence on third-party intervention.





LegacyCoin CTO says its ecosystem is being developed to support permanence, continuity, and broader real-world relevance in digital asset ownership. The token is intended to serve as a core component of the ecosystem, supporting platform access, interactions, and future development.

“With crypto adoption continuing to evolve, ownership is no longer just about acquisition and storage,” the project stated in its announcement.“It is also about continuity, protection, and long-term control.”

Through this launch, LegacyCoin CTO is positioning itself around a use case that extends beyond short-term market activity and toward practical infrastructure for the future of digital asset management.

For more information, visit .

Social Links

X:

Telegram:

Website:

Media Contact

...

CONTACT:...