THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE PRESENTS THE DODGERS' 2025 WORLD SERIES RING FEATURING GAME SEVEN DIRT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with The Champions Collective, the Dodgers celebrated the reveal of their 2025 World Series Championship ring during an on-field ceremony at Dodger Stadium ahead of their second home game.

“The Champions Collective is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Dodgers,” said Chris Poitras, Division Sr. Vice President & General Manager.“For the third time in just six seasons, we worked hard to elevate our previous ring design. From a ring-within-a-ring feature to incorporating dirt from Game 7, this is a ring worthy of celebrating back-to-back titles.”

"We wanted a ring that embodies the significance of achieving back-to-back titles. With incredible expertise, The Champions Collective brought a ring-within-a-ring design to the table to help us celebrate. It has truly been a pleasure to work with their dedicated team over the years,” stated Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2025 MLB season will be etched in history as the year the Dodgers secured their ninth World Series title - cementing their legacy of dominance as the first back-to-back World Series Champions in 25 years. Expertly crafted to reflect this relentless pursuit of excellence, the team's championship ring is nothing short of a masterpiece, blending artistry and storytelling with the prestige of back-to-back championship triumphs.

The ring top is a statement of victory. Embellished around the face in 14K yellow gold, the title WORLD CHAMPIONS is written in a spectacular array of stones: 32 diamonds for WORLD and 54 for CHAMPIONS. At the heart of the design, a singular, immaculate diamond symbolizes the Dodgers' spot as the No. 1 team in baseball. The iconic LA logo hosts 17 custom-cut blue sapphires, representing the 17 hard-fought games of their postseason journey. Behind the logo is a backdrop of 79 diamonds with 48 round sapphires surrounding the display. The Dodgers' nine championship dates and 15 sparkling round sapphires encircle the ring top, while an additional 50 diamonds decorate the top and bottom of the bezel. Completing the ring top, a total of 70 round diamonds frame the centerpiece.

The story of the Dodgers' season continues with a brilliant reveal located beneath the ring top: a glass window, etched with the Dodgers' logo, protecting genuine dirt gathered from home plate during Game 7 of the World Series. Below this feature, a bespoke band wraps around two World Series trophies - each set with a gleaming diamond - and a championship banner commemorating the franchise's back-to-back achievements. The band itself boasts a stunning array of sapphires and a prominent princess-cut diamond, finished with an interior engraving of the dual Commissioner's Trophies and the player's unique signature.

The left side of the ring honors the individual with the city he represents. LOS ANGELES is proudly displayed above the player's last name, with a striking row of 15 round sapphires underneath. Each player's jersey number is meticulously set in diamonds. The classic MLB logo completes the left side of the ring.

The right side celebrates the franchise's historic year. DODGERS is declared above the year 2025, which is adorned with 33 round diamonds. The BACK 2 BACK title is boldly displayed between two Commissioner's Trophies and the Dodgers' script logo in blue.

A stunning array of diamonds cascades from the ring top down the edges, creating a continued brilliance that wraps around the entire piece.

The interior of the ring also features the player's signature and is etched with the playoff series scores, opponents and the date of Game 7 - the date the Dodgers clinched their World Series title. Finally, the exterior band features the number 4,012,470 as a permanent tribute to the millions of fans who filled Dodger Stadium throughout the season and fueled the team's second consecutive journey to the top.

Hand-crafted with unparalleled precision, the Dodgers' 2025 World Series ring is more than championship jewelry. It's a testament to Los Angeles' baseball legacy.

OFFICIAL FAN COLLECTION

Jostens and the Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up to bring a piece of history to fans everywhere. Celebrating back-to-back World Series Championships, this exclusive collection features curated jewelry and collectibles inspired by the team's official championship ring. Secure your piece of the legacy at thechampionscollective/dodgers.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE

With more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR, Jostens has told stories of more champions than any other organization. The Champions Collective is Jostens' newest division, created to continue this legacy of excellence in the professional sports space. The“Collective” represents both a home for champions and a network of artists, designers and jewelers collaborating with the division to define what comes next.

For more on The Champions Collective, visit, the new home for the Pro Sports Championship Experience.

Founded in 1897, Jostens is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit.

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The LA Dodgers' 2025 World Series Championship Ring

CONTACT: McKenzie Kelly THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE 651-398-2419...