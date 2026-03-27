Development Journey Of 'New Uttar Pradesh' In 'New India' Set To Reach Another Golden Peak: UP CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, marking a major milestone for India's aviation sector in the region, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said that the development journey of a 'New Uttar Pradesh' in a 'New India' is set to reach another golden peak.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said,“The development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' is going to touch another golden peak today. The grand inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport, Jewar is going to take place today at the hands of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

He further described the airport as a transformative project for the state.

“This Jewar airport is the runway for Uttar Pradesh's development. From here, the dreams of youth will take flight, possibilities will be realised, and the future will soar to new heights. Special congratulations to our farmer brothers who have brought this revolutionary project to fruition. Your dedication has made this development possible,” he said.

CM Adityanath also extended special congratulations to farmers for their contribution to the project and welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the state's 25 crore residents.

"Hearty welcome and congratulations to the Prime Minister on behalf of 25 crore people of the state," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, around 11:30 A.M. for a walkthrough of the terminal building, followed by the formal launch at noon and a public address outlining the project's significance and future road map.

PM Modi on Friday shared photographs of the airport at Jewar, highlighting its significance for regional connectivity.

“Big boost for NCR connectivity! Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated tomorrow,” the Prime Minister said in a post on WhatsApp.

Uttar Pradesh's ambitious airport project is now fully ready to commence operations, with all preparations completed for the high-profile inauguration scheduled on Saturday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the venue around noon on Saturday to inaugurate the airport, following which he will address a massive public rally.

The administration has implemented elaborate security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. The entire region has been divided into multiple security zones, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at key locations. Surveillance has been intensified across the venue and adjoining areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

In view of the expected large turnout, authorities have also rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan. Movement of goods vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida Expressway is restricted from 7 A.M. on Saturday for nearly 16 hours. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes to facilitate seamless VIP movement and minimise inconvenience to the general public.