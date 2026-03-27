International Securities Is The First Broker To Go Live On Emirates NBD Pay Using Visa's AFT Model

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The integration enables near real-time card-to-account funding for brokerage clients, expanding capital-markets use cases on Emirates NBD's payment gateway









The agreement was signed by Tejas Sampat, Group Head of Financial Institutions, Emirates NBD, and Ayman Hamed, CEO of International Securities.

Dubai, UAE,March 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced that International Securities LLC, the UAE based brokerage firm, is now live on Emirates NBD Pay using Visa's Account Funding Transaction (AFT) model, which allows clients to fund their trading accounts through secure, card-to-account transfers, with near real-time processing.

The adoption of Emirates NBD Pay means investors using International Securities can top up their brokerage accounts directly from the broker's portal, with transactions processed securely using established card rails. This significantly reduces funding times compared to traditional interbank transfers, enabling faster access to trading opportunities while supporting core brokerage funding flows.

International Securities is the first securities broker to be onboarded on Emirates NBD Pay under the AFT model, an important milestone in the evolution of card-based funding solutions for capital markets in the region. With AFT now live on its payment gateway, Emirates NBD has established a scalable, production-ready framework that can be extended to additional brokers and adjacent investment and wallet use cases.

The launch of the new product is in line with the growing demand for faster, more seamless digital funding experiences across the investment ecosystem, as financial institutions continue to enhance infrastructure that supports efficiency, security and scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD, said:“The onboarding of International Securities on Emirates NBD Pay using the AFT model reflects our commitment to advancing digital payment capabilities across the investment landscape. By enabling near real-time, card-based funding for brokerage accounts, we continue to support faster market participation while ensuring secure, scalable processing, aligned with global payment standards. Emirates NBD will continue to invest in next-generation payment capabilities that enable more connected, responsive financial infrastructure that supports evolving investor expectations and new market models.”

Ayman Hamed, CEO of International Securities, added:“We are glad to be the first broker to go live on Emirates NBD Pay using Visa's AFT model. This marks our commitment to make life easier for our clients. With this collaboration, clients can now fund their trading accounts faster through a secured method by using their debit cards, which will speed the process and give them access to market opportunities. This is one of the steps we are taking to move forward in our digital journey, and we are excited about what's next as we continue to enhance our platform and deliver smarter, more seamless experiences for our investors.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About International Securities:

International Securities is a dynamic Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm regulated by the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority, delivering comprehensive equities and derivatives trading solutions across Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market, and Nasdaq Dubai.

Founded in 2001, the company rebranded in 2018/2019 to International Securities, marking a new chapter defined by innovation, agility, and market leadership.

As part of the International Holding Company family since November 2019, the firm continues to strengthen its market presence while leveraging group synergies to enhance client value.

Built on the principle of putting clients first, International Securities has grown in partnership with its distinguished clientele-delivering tailored strategies, market insight, and execution excellence that empower investors to navigate evolving market conditions with confidence.