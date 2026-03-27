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Quote By H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO Of Empower, On Earth Hour 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “Earth Hour is a global humanitarian message of solidarity with efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices that preserve its resources. Switching off electrical appliances symbolises the importance of giving the Earth a chance to breathe and raises awareness of the need to protect the environment and address climate change through this global act of solidarity. The UAE was the first Arab country to participate in this initiative, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and its goals to achieve the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy by adopting sustainable practices and habits that contribute to reducing carbon emissions,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “Participating in Earth Hour, one of the world's largest environmental initiatives, represents a shared responsibility towards our planet. This initiative contributes to raising environmental awareness and promoting more responsible practices in the use of resources, thereby supporting global efforts aimed at conserving the environment for future generations,” added Bin Shafar.
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