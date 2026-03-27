FII PRIORITY Miami Day 1: Capital In Motion As Global Leaders Double Down On Long-Term Investment And Resilience

MIAMI, Florida, March, 2026 – FII Institute today convened global leaders, investors, and policymakers for Day 1 of FII PRIORITY Miami 2026, under the theme“Capital in Motion,” with discussions affirming that in an era of disruption, long-term capital, collaboration, and strategic investment remain the foundations of prosperity.







Across plenary sessions and closed-door conclaves, participants reflected a shift in mindset away from short-term volatility and toward resilience, national development, and the responsible deployment of technology. Opening: Dialogue as the Foundation of Progress Opening the summit, Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, set the tone by emphasising the need for dialogue and collective action: “Gatherings like this one are a necessity. Because progress does not happen in isolation. It happens when people come together, when ideas meet, when perspectives are shared, and when leaders choose to engage.” He reinforced the role of FII as a platform not just for discussion, but for action: “This is exactly why FII exists... a platform where ideas move, where capital connects, where decisions are shaped, and where the future is not just discussed but designed.” Long-Term Capital in a Volatile World In the opening conversation with H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, Chairman of the FII Institute, the emphasis was on resilience and long-term investment discipline. He highlighted the strength of Saudi Arabia's economic position and the role of patient capital: “The Saudi microeconomic and fiscal position remains strong, stable, and resilient... we are a long-term patient investor. We measure our returns not in quarters, in decades. And PIF remains committed to its investments around the world.” The discussion reinforced the role of sovereign investors as anchors of stability in an increasingly uncertain global environment. Board of Changemakers: Investing Beyond Cycles The flagship Board of Changemakers session focused on how long-term thinking in shaping geoeconomics. H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia explained: “Imagine you invested significant amounts for 50 years. And the first time you used that investment was a few weeks back in the large east-west pipeline we're using to manage the global supply of oil.” Speakers emphasised that transformative investments often require patience across generations, not quarters, while maintaining confidence through periods of volatility. H.E. Sebastian Kurz, Former Chancellor of Republic of Austria and Co-Founder & President of DREAM addressed policy in the US and why people are moving to Miami: “Why is capital and sometimes talent, leaving? It's not only about taxes, it's by far too much regulation for too little innovation.” The tone was one of measured optimism and confidence in long-term regional strength. US–GCC Investment: Enduring Partnerships Under Pressure In a session examining the US–GCC investment relationship, Jared Kushner emphasised the durability of cross-border partnerships despite geopolitical and economic pressures: “All countries should have a business plan. When I first saw Vision 2030, I remember thinking that countries should think more like businesses about the future, investment priorities, and the KPIs they want to achieve.” Technology, Capital and Human Potential In discussions on AI and hyperscale partnerships, speakers reflected on the growing role of sovereign capital in shaping the future of technology and human development. Dina Powell McCormick, President & Vice Chairman at Meta, pointed to a structural shift in how technology is funded and scaled globally: “One of the things that no one could have imagined 10 years ago is how important PIF and other sovereign wealth funds would be in the advancement of this technology. It was so that people would reach their human potential and reach their goals.” Africa Rising: In a session on“How Africa Will Turn its Demographic Boom Into Economic Destiny,” H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, positioned Africa at the centre of the next wave of global growth. Emphasising the need to invest in human capital, education, and opportunity, he said that the continent's future will be defined by young people: “The most important investment in these people should be education, making sure that what I have called human capital development is a combination of education, which builds the brain, but also health.” Conclaves: From Insight to Action A series of invitation-only conclaves brought together senior leaders to address structural shifts in the global economy, including: Carbon accounting and aviation, exploring how capital can support decarbonisation while sustaining growth The creator economy, Hollywood, and the future of intellectual property Defining“capital in motion,” shaping the framework for tracking real-world capital flows These discussions reinforced FII Institute's role as a trusted convening platform where dialogue translates into actionable investment strategies. Capital Deployed: Major Announcements Day 1 also saw deal activity and announcements demonstrating that capital is already moving at scale: HUMAIN and Turing announced a partnership to build a global AI agent marketplace, accelerating enterprise adoption of advanced AI systems Patel Family Office and AHQ launched a $1 billion hospitality platform to develop 50 hotels across Saudi Arabia, supporting business travel and economic diversification Saudi Eksab and BTG Pactual signed a framework agreement to create a Latin America-focused alternative investment platform Capital in Motion: A New Global Framework Richard Attias announced plans for a forthcoming Capital in Motion Index, to be launched at FII 10 in October 2026, which will track how capital flows across geographies and sectors. A Clear Direction in an Uncertain World Across Day 1, a consensus emerged: Disruption is now a permanent feature of the global economy Investors are responding with long-term conviction, not retrenchment Capital is increasingly aligning with national priorities, technological progress, and human development FII PRIORITY Miami demonstrated that even in times of uncertainty, global leaders are focused on lasting prosperity, strengthening economies, and unlocking the full potential of people and technology. About FII Institute: The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.