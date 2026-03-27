IPL 2026: Wasim Jaffer Picks CSK Playing XI, Slots MS Dhoni At Number 6

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked the strongest playing XI for the five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to begin on March 28.

CSK head into the new season after a disappointing 2025 campaign, where they finished at the bottom of the table, the worst result in the franchise's history. Known for their consistency and strong performances over the years, the team's poor showing came as a surprise to fans. Since then, the franchise has made several big changes during the auction and transfer window to rebuild the squad.

Among the key changes, CSK released experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, while bringing in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals through a trade. The team also invested in young talent, including players like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

Jaffer believes Samson should open the innings alongside India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre, giving the team an aggressive start. He has suggested that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad should bat at number three to stabilise the innings and provide balance in the top order.

In the middle order, Jaffer has placed young South African batter Dewald Brevis at number four, followed by India's T20 World Cup 2026 all-rounder Shivam Dube at number five.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has been slotted at number six. Dhoni had a relatively quiet season last year, scoring 196 runs while mostly batting at number seven or eight, but his experience remains crucial for the side.

According to Jaffer, only one of Kartik Sharma or Prashant Veer will feature in the playing XI, taking up the number seven spot.

In the bowling department, he has selected Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad as the main spinners, with Hosein also capable of contributing with the bat at number eight.

For the pace attack, Jaffer has gone with Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed, while Anshul Kamboj has been named as the impact player.

Wasim Jaffer's CSK XI:

Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma/Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.