403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minimum of Eighteen People Get Killed Due to Heavy Rain in Karachi
(MENAFN) At least 18 people lost their lives overnight after intense rainfall and strong winds affected Pakistan’s southern coastal city of Karachi, according to rescue officials on Thursday.
Thirteen of the deceased were reportedly drug users who had been sitting near a weakened wall on an open plot when it collapsed in the Landhi area, as stated by Rescue 1122.
In a separate incident, a married couple died after another wall collapsed in the same Landhi neighborhood, while one additional person was killed after being struck by lightning near the Malir district.
Among the victims was a 4-year-old girl, Zeenat Zubair, who died when the roof of her home gave way in Pirano Goth, a locality in Bhains Colony.
The rainfall began around 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) and impacted all seven districts of the city. Due to Karachi’s vulnerable infrastructure, even short periods of heavy rain can lead to fatal incidents.
The most severely affected areas included densely populated, lower-income neighborhoods such as Landhi, an industrial zone in eastern Karachi, and Malir, a large suburban region on the city’s outskirts.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised residents to avoid unnecessary movement.
Thirteen of the deceased were reportedly drug users who had been sitting near a weakened wall on an open plot when it collapsed in the Landhi area, as stated by Rescue 1122.
In a separate incident, a married couple died after another wall collapsed in the same Landhi neighborhood, while one additional person was killed after being struck by lightning near the Malir district.
Among the victims was a 4-year-old girl, Zeenat Zubair, who died when the roof of her home gave way in Pirano Goth, a locality in Bhains Colony.
The rainfall began around 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) and impacted all seven districts of the city. Due to Karachi’s vulnerable infrastructure, even short periods of heavy rain can lead to fatal incidents.
The most severely affected areas included densely populated, lower-income neighborhoods such as Landhi, an industrial zone in eastern Karachi, and Malir, a large suburban region on the city’s outskirts.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised residents to avoid unnecessary movement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment