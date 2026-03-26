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West Caution of Humanitarian Devastation of Israeli Ground Offensive in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Western nations have cautioned that a potential Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon could result in “devastating humanitarian consequences” and trigger a prolonged conflict, urging all sides to immediately work toward de-escalation, according to reports.
In a joint statement, leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom voiced “grave concern” over the intensifying violence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. They stressed that a large-scale ground offensive “must be averted,” warning that it could exacerbate an already critical humanitarian situation and contribute to long-term instability.
"We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation," the statement added.
The Israeli military escalated airstrikes across Lebanon, including Beirut, on March 2, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah in response to joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that ground operations had commenced early Monday.
The ongoing hostilities have reportedly killed more than 800 people, including women and children, and displaced nearly one million. The statement highlighted that attacks on civilians, healthcare workers, infrastructure, and UN personnel are “unacceptable,” calling on Israeli and Lebanese authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue and adhere to international humanitarian law.
In a joint statement, leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom voiced “grave concern” over the intensifying violence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. They stressed that a large-scale ground offensive “must be averted,” warning that it could exacerbate an already critical humanitarian situation and contribute to long-term instability.
"We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation," the statement added.
The Israeli military escalated airstrikes across Lebanon, including Beirut, on March 2, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah in response to joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that ground operations had commenced early Monday.
The ongoing hostilities have reportedly killed more than 800 people, including women and children, and displaced nearly one million. The statement highlighted that attacks on civilians, healthcare workers, infrastructure, and UN personnel are “unacceptable,” calling on Israeli and Lebanese authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue and adhere to international humanitarian law.
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