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US Unemployment Claims Climb Amid Sharp February Job Losses
(MENAFN) The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits climbed by 5,000 last week, reaching 210,000, according to US Labor Department data released Thursday.
The latest reading aligned with market expectations, following the prior week’s total of 205,000, signaling continued labor market volatility.
The four-week moving average stood at 210,500, a slight dip of 250 from the previous week’s 210,750, reflecting relative stability despite fluctuations.
Meanwhile, the US economy recorded a steep loss of 92,000 jobs in February, far below forecasts for a 59,000 gain, raising concerns among economists.
The national unemployment rate edged down to 4.4% from January’s 4.3%, illustrating a complex labor picture with mixed signals for growth.
The latest reading aligned with market expectations, following the prior week’s total of 205,000, signaling continued labor market volatility.
The four-week moving average stood at 210,500, a slight dip of 250 from the previous week’s 210,750, reflecting relative stability despite fluctuations.
Meanwhile, the US economy recorded a steep loss of 92,000 jobs in February, far below forecasts for a 59,000 gain, raising concerns among economists.
The national unemployment rate edged down to 4.4% from January’s 4.3%, illustrating a complex labor picture with mixed signals for growth.
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