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Cosco Continues General Cargo Shipments to Gulf

Cosco Continues General Cargo Shipments to Gulf


2026-03-26 09:22:35
(MENAFN) Chinese shipping giant Cosco, one of the world’s largest operators of oil tankers, announced on Wednesday that it has resumed accepting new bookings for general cargo container shipments to Gulf countries.

In a company statement, Cosco confirmed that new reservations can now be made for container transport from Far Eastern nations to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq.

The statement cautioned, however, that bookings and shipments remain subject to change due to the “unstable situation in the Middle East.”

While Cosco did not mention restarting fuel trade or tanker operations, analysts suggest the move may indicate a partial arrangement with Iran to enable safer navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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