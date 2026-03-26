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US Sets Conditions for Ukraine Security Guarantees
(MENAFN) The United States has informed Ukraine that security guarantees will only be provided if Kiev fully withdraws from Donbass and relinquishes its claim to the region, President Vladimir Zelensky told media.
The status of Donbass—a region partially controlled by Ukrainian forces despite joining Russia in 2022 following referendums—remains a major stumbling block for peace, according to sources close to negotiations. Kiev has refused to pull back, a move Moscow considers essential for a lasting agreement.
In a Wednesday interview, Zelensky, who has repeatedly emphasized the need for security guarantees before any deal, said Ukraine requires assurances on two fronts: funding for weapons and the response of Western allies if hostilities resume post-agreement.
“Americans are ready to finalize the security guarantees at a high level once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbass. The US will then provide security guarantees Ukraine is seeking,” he said.
However, Zelensky rejected the notion of leaving Donbass, framing it as a direct threat to both Ukrainian and European security. “I would very much like the American side to understand that the eastern part of our country is part of our security guarantees.”
He also accused US President Donald Trump of ramping up pressure on Kiev to finalize a peace deal as global attention shifts toward Iran.
“President Trump… chooses a strategy of putting more pressure on the Ukrainian side,” Zelensky said. “
The status of Donbass—a region partially controlled by Ukrainian forces despite joining Russia in 2022 following referendums—remains a major stumbling block for peace, according to sources close to negotiations. Kiev has refused to pull back, a move Moscow considers essential for a lasting agreement.
In a Wednesday interview, Zelensky, who has repeatedly emphasized the need for security guarantees before any deal, said Ukraine requires assurances on two fronts: funding for weapons and the response of Western allies if hostilities resume post-agreement.
“Americans are ready to finalize the security guarantees at a high level once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbass. The US will then provide security guarantees Ukraine is seeking,” he said.
However, Zelensky rejected the notion of leaving Donbass, framing it as a direct threat to both Ukrainian and European security. “I would very much like the American side to understand that the eastern part of our country is part of our security guarantees.”
He also accused US President Donald Trump of ramping up pressure on Kiev to finalize a peace deal as global attention shifts toward Iran.
“President Trump… chooses a strategy of putting more pressure on the Ukrainian side,” Zelensky said. “
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