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Israel Intercepts Rockets Launched from Lebanon
(MENAFN) Projectiles fired from Lebanon toward central Israel were successfully neutralized on Thursday, according to a news network.
The network reported that a total of six rockets were identified and intercepted, while emergency response units were sent to examine areas where alerts or reports had been registered.
The Hezbollah later announced that it had struck Israeli military positions in Tel Aviv using what it referred to as “precision missiles.”
In an official release, the group stated that the operation focused on the Kirya complex, which contains Israel’s Defense Ministry, in addition to the Dolphin barracks affiliated with the military intelligence sector in central Israel.
Israel has intensified its bombardment campaign on Lebanon through aerial raids and initiated a land incursion in the country’s southern region following a cross-border assault carried out by Iran-supported Hezbollah on March 2.
Officials in Lebanon report that no fewer than 1,094 individuals have been killed and 3,119 wounded as a result of Israeli strikes.
This latest surge in hostilities has unfolded during a coordinated US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities since Feb. 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host American military installations.
The network reported that a total of six rockets were identified and intercepted, while emergency response units were sent to examine areas where alerts or reports had been registered.
The Hezbollah later announced that it had struck Israeli military positions in Tel Aviv using what it referred to as “precision missiles.”
In an official release, the group stated that the operation focused on the Kirya complex, which contains Israel’s Defense Ministry, in addition to the Dolphin barracks affiliated with the military intelligence sector in central Israel.
Israel has intensified its bombardment campaign on Lebanon through aerial raids and initiated a land incursion in the country’s southern region following a cross-border assault carried out by Iran-supported Hezbollah on March 2.
Officials in Lebanon report that no fewer than 1,094 individuals have been killed and 3,119 wounded as a result of Israeli strikes.
This latest surge in hostilities has unfolded during a coordinated US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities since Feb. 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host American military installations.
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