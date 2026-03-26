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Ukraine Terminates Agreements with Russia, Belarus, CIS
(MENAFN) Ukraine has ended 116 agreements with Russia, Belarus, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Thursday.
In a statement shared on the US social media platform Facebook, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine’s legal and treaty structures “must reflect the realities of war and the new security architecture on the European continent.”
He explained that Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers took the step on Wednesday to terminate agreements concluded within the CIS framework and directly with Russia and Belarus.
“Thanks to this resolution, we are terminating 25 agreements, denouncing 3, and withdrawing from 88 international treaties. Of these, 5 are with Russia, 23 with Belarus, 87 within the CIS framework, and one is a trilateral agreement between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus,” Sybiha said.
The minister noted that this marks the “main stage” of aligning Ukraine’s bilateral and multilateral legal framework with Russia and Belarus, as well as with the CIS, to the “realities of war” and Kyiv’s role in Europe’s new security landscape.
"This is my principled position as minister -- to eliminate everything that could weaken Ukraine, to cut off everything that once connected us with the aggressor state, and to build a serious, strategic, long-term line of defense for the free world along Ukraine's eastern border, or even beyond it,” he added.
The CIS was established in 1991 after the Soviet Union’s dissolution to promote economic, political, and security cooperation. Its full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova suspended participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
In a statement shared on the US social media platform Facebook, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine’s legal and treaty structures “must reflect the realities of war and the new security architecture on the European continent.”
He explained that Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers took the step on Wednesday to terminate agreements concluded within the CIS framework and directly with Russia and Belarus.
“Thanks to this resolution, we are terminating 25 agreements, denouncing 3, and withdrawing from 88 international treaties. Of these, 5 are with Russia, 23 with Belarus, 87 within the CIS framework, and one is a trilateral agreement between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus,” Sybiha said.
The minister noted that this marks the “main stage” of aligning Ukraine’s bilateral and multilateral legal framework with Russia and Belarus, as well as with the CIS, to the “realities of war” and Kyiv’s role in Europe’s new security landscape.
"This is my principled position as minister -- to eliminate everything that could weaken Ukraine, to cut off everything that once connected us with the aggressor state, and to build a serious, strategic, long-term line of defense for the free world along Ukraine's eastern border, or even beyond it,” he added.
The CIS was established in 1991 after the Soviet Union’s dissolution to promote economic, political, and security cooperation. Its full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova suspended participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
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