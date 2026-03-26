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Cuba Reaffirms Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated on Wednesday that although every matter can be addressed in talks with the United States, the nation’s independence can “never” be challenged. While speaking in Havana to a Spanish media outlet, he commented on the continuing interactions with Washington.
He explained that a broad spectrum of subjects should be part of discussions with the US, such as international investment, migration patterns, narcotics trafficking, counterterrorism efforts, environmental conservation, along with advancements in science and education.
“We can discuss everything, but our sovereignty must be respected. Our independence and political system are never open to discussion,” he said, reaffirming Cuba’s firm stance on its autonomy and governance.
Diaz-Canel portrayed the negotiation process as a prolonged endeavor, noting that, similar to previous efforts, both state institutions and organizations within civil society ought to participate in the dialogue.
He also underscored the need to avoid confrontation between the two nations, stating: “We do not want war; we want dialogue. But if we are subjected to military intervention, I am ready to give my life for the revolution.”
In addition, Diaz-Canel highlighted that Cuba is actively working to enhance its internal energy production capabilities and expand the use of renewable energy sources, aiming to lessen its reliance on external support.
He explained that a broad spectrum of subjects should be part of discussions with the US, such as international investment, migration patterns, narcotics trafficking, counterterrorism efforts, environmental conservation, along with advancements in science and education.
“We can discuss everything, but our sovereignty must be respected. Our independence and political system are never open to discussion,” he said, reaffirming Cuba’s firm stance on its autonomy and governance.
Diaz-Canel portrayed the negotiation process as a prolonged endeavor, noting that, similar to previous efforts, both state institutions and organizations within civil society ought to participate in the dialogue.
He also underscored the need to avoid confrontation between the two nations, stating: “We do not want war; we want dialogue. But if we are subjected to military intervention, I am ready to give my life for the revolution.”
In addition, Diaz-Canel highlighted that Cuba is actively working to enhance its internal energy production capabilities and expand the use of renewable energy sources, aiming to lessen its reliance on external support.
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