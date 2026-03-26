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Iran Refutes US Point Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran has categorically refused a 15-point peace plan proposed by the United States. According to reports, Iranian officials stated the conflict will conclude “at a time of [Iran’s] own choosing.” They emphasized that they will not allow US President Donald Trump to set the terms of a settlement, insisting that any agreement must include “concrete guarantees.”
The US outline reportedly demanded that Iran dismantle its nuclear infrastructure, limit its missile program, and halt support for allied groups across the region. Reports indicate that Iranian authorities rejected these demands, asserting that the resolution of the conflict will be determined solely by Tehran.
Initial coverage suggested the framework was delivered via Pakistan, with details later indicating 14 of the 15 points. The plan allegedly required Iran to completely dismantle nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, permanently cease uranium enrichment, and transfer all enriched material to the IAEA within a defined schedule.
The proposal also called for Iran to disband its regional armed networks, enforce strict limitations on its ballistic missile program, and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains an open and free maritime passage. In return, nuclear-related sanctions would be removed, and the US would provide support for Iran’s civilian nuclear projects, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, where around 500 Russian personnel are reportedly working.
Tehran, however, denied engaging in any negotiations with Washington. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces command, dismissed the US effort, criticizing it as “negotiating with itself.”
The US outline reportedly demanded that Iran dismantle its nuclear infrastructure, limit its missile program, and halt support for allied groups across the region. Reports indicate that Iranian authorities rejected these demands, asserting that the resolution of the conflict will be determined solely by Tehran.
Initial coverage suggested the framework was delivered via Pakistan, with details later indicating 14 of the 15 points. The plan allegedly required Iran to completely dismantle nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, permanently cease uranium enrichment, and transfer all enriched material to the IAEA within a defined schedule.
The proposal also called for Iran to disband its regional armed networks, enforce strict limitations on its ballistic missile program, and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains an open and free maritime passage. In return, nuclear-related sanctions would be removed, and the US would provide support for Iran’s civilian nuclear projects, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, where around 500 Russian personnel are reportedly working.
Tehran, however, denied engaging in any negotiations with Washington. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces command, dismissed the US effort, criticizing it as “negotiating with itself.”
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