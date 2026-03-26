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Trans Members Given Deadline to Exit British Girlguiding
(MENAFN) Girlguiding, one of Britain’s largest organizations for women and girls, has announced that transgender members must leave by September 6, 2026, under new rules following a Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.
The policy, which also affects female-only volunteer roles, comes after the organization’s December decision to stop admitting biological boys who identify as girls. The September deadline is intended to allow current members to participate in summer activities.
Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said the move is “difficult for Girlguiding, but it is the right thing to do,” and will be welcomed by many girls and parents who value single-sex spaces.
Girlguiding has roughly 300,000 members and 80,000 volunteers. Other organizations, including the Women’s Institute, have introduced similar restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which stated that “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer only to biological sex, not gender identity.
The ruling arose from a challenge by For Women Scotland over government policy recognizing transgender women as female on public boards. It has significant implications for trans women’s access to female-only services and spaces, and a poll found that 59% of the public supported the decision.
The policy, which also affects female-only volunteer roles, comes after the organization’s December decision to stop admitting biological boys who identify as girls. The September deadline is intended to allow current members to participate in summer activities.
Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said the move is “difficult for Girlguiding, but it is the right thing to do,” and will be welcomed by many girls and parents who value single-sex spaces.
Girlguiding has roughly 300,000 members and 80,000 volunteers. Other organizations, including the Women’s Institute, have introduced similar restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which stated that “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer only to biological sex, not gender identity.
The ruling arose from a challenge by For Women Scotland over government policy recognizing transgender women as female on public boards. It has significant implications for trans women’s access to female-only services and spaces, and a poll found that 59% of the public supported the decision.
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