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Ticket Sales for 2026 World Cup to Enter Final Phase on April 1
(MENAFN) The last remaining opportunity for fans to secure seats at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens April 1, with sales continuing through the tournament's conclusion, FIFA confirmed Wednesday.
The fourth and final sales window grants supporters worldwide access to tickets through FIFA.com/tickets for the expanded 48-nation competition, set to span Canada, Mexico, and the United States across June and July.
Seats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with buyers retaining the ability to select their preferred locations following purchase. Fans who secured tickets during earlier phases will simultaneously gain visibility into their assigned seating arrangements.
FIFA detailed the scale of demand already recorded across the previous three phases in an official statement: "A historic number of fans from across the globe have already secured their spots at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever through the three ticketing phases completed so far. During the Random Selection Draw phase alone, more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted by members of the general public, resulting in over one million tickets being sold by the end of that sales period on February 27."
With the tournament approaching rapidly, the governing body signaled that long-standing attendance records could soon fall. "With the tournament now under 80 days away, the cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup is on course to be surpassed during this year's competition," FIFA claimed.
The 1994 record, set when the United States previously hosted the tournament, has stood for over three decades.
The fourth and final sales window grants supporters worldwide access to tickets through FIFA.com/tickets for the expanded 48-nation competition, set to span Canada, Mexico, and the United States across June and July.
Seats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with buyers retaining the ability to select their preferred locations following purchase. Fans who secured tickets during earlier phases will simultaneously gain visibility into their assigned seating arrangements.
FIFA detailed the scale of demand already recorded across the previous three phases in an official statement: "A historic number of fans from across the globe have already secured their spots at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever through the three ticketing phases completed so far. During the Random Selection Draw phase alone, more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted by members of the general public, resulting in over one million tickets being sold by the end of that sales period on February 27."
With the tournament approaching rapidly, the governing body signaled that long-standing attendance records could soon fall. "With the tournament now under 80 days away, the cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup is on course to be surpassed during this year's competition," FIFA claimed.
The 1994 record, set when the United States previously hosted the tournament, has stood for over three decades.
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