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Nepal's New Parliament Assumes Office
(MENAFN) Nepal's freshly elected House of Representatives was formally inaugurated Thursday as lawmakers took their oaths of office and secrecy in a ceremonial proceedings held at Singha Durbar, the country's principal administrative complex.
Senior Nepali Congress lawmaker Arjun Narsingh KC presided over the swearing-in, administering the constitutional oath to incoming members of the lower house. KC himself had been sworn in just a day earlier — on Wednesday — by Nepal's head of state, President Ram Chandra Poudel.
In a notable reflection of Nepal's linguistic diversity, 63 of the newly elected lawmakers chose to take their oaths in their respective mother tongues rather than in Nepali — a symbolic gesture underscoring the country's rich ethnic and cultural plurality.
The 275-seat parliament now draws its membership from six political parties and one independent candidate, all of whom secured representation in the March 5 parliamentary elections.
The ballot produced a decisive outcome: the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the dominant force, capturing 182 seats — a commanding majority that positions the party as the central power broker in Nepal's new legislative landscape.
Thursday's oath-taking ceremony formally marks the commencement of the new parliamentary term, setting the stage for what promises to be a consequential period in Nepali political life.
Senior Nepali Congress lawmaker Arjun Narsingh KC presided over the swearing-in, administering the constitutional oath to incoming members of the lower house. KC himself had been sworn in just a day earlier — on Wednesday — by Nepal's head of state, President Ram Chandra Poudel.
In a notable reflection of Nepal's linguistic diversity, 63 of the newly elected lawmakers chose to take their oaths in their respective mother tongues rather than in Nepali — a symbolic gesture underscoring the country's rich ethnic and cultural plurality.
The 275-seat parliament now draws its membership from six political parties and one independent candidate, all of whom secured representation in the March 5 parliamentary elections.
The ballot produced a decisive outcome: the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the dominant force, capturing 182 seats — a commanding majority that positions the party as the central power broker in Nepal's new legislative landscape.
Thursday's oath-taking ceremony formally marks the commencement of the new parliamentary term, setting the stage for what promises to be a consequential period in Nepali political life.
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