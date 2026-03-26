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Israel Defense Minster Plans Army Control of Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel intends to take control of parts of southern Lebanon as part of efforts to counter Hezbollah’s presence in the area, Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced, according to reports. He indicated that the operation would involve large-scale displacement and the destruction of infrastructure.
The military campaign began in early March after Hezbollah launched multiple attacks on Israel, which were carried out in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a joint US-Israeli operation against Iran that started on February 28.
Katz said the Israeli army would “control the remaining bridges and the security zone up to the Litani,” referring to the river located roughly 30 to 40 kilometers north of Lebanon’s southern border. He also stated: “Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon who evacuated northward will not return south of the Litani River until security for the residents of the north is ensured.”
He further emphasized the military’s approach, saying: “The principle is clear: Where there is terror and missiles, there will be no homes and no residents, and the IDF will be inside.”
According to reports, buildings located near the Israeli border are expected to be cleared and demolished, with Katz drawing comparisons to tactics previously used during operations in Gaza.
The announcement follows remarks by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who recently called for annexing territory in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. Hezbollah has described the plan as an existential threat and said it has no option but to resist. Lebanese officials have expressed hope that international actors will intervene to halt the operation, while French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the strikes as unacceptable.
Israel has conducted multiple military campaigns in southern Lebanon since 1978 and maintained an occupation in the area between 1982 and 2000.
The military campaign began in early March after Hezbollah launched multiple attacks on Israel, which were carried out in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a joint US-Israeli operation against Iran that started on February 28.
Katz said the Israeli army would “control the remaining bridges and the security zone up to the Litani,” referring to the river located roughly 30 to 40 kilometers north of Lebanon’s southern border. He also stated: “Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon who evacuated northward will not return south of the Litani River until security for the residents of the north is ensured.”
He further emphasized the military’s approach, saying: “The principle is clear: Where there is terror and missiles, there will be no homes and no residents, and the IDF will be inside.”
According to reports, buildings located near the Israeli border are expected to be cleared and demolished, with Katz drawing comparisons to tactics previously used during operations in Gaza.
The announcement follows remarks by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who recently called for annexing territory in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. Hezbollah has described the plan as an existential threat and said it has no option but to resist. Lebanese officials have expressed hope that international actors will intervene to halt the operation, while French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the strikes as unacceptable.
Israel has conducted multiple military campaigns in southern Lebanon since 1978 and maintained an occupation in the area between 1982 and 2000.
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