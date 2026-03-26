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Russia Says It Captured Border Village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN) Russia has announced that its forces have taken control of a settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to reports.
The Defense Ministry stated that Russian troops seized the village of Sheviakivka, which lies approximately 2 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border in the Kupiansk district.
Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate response to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing fighting in the area.
The Defense Ministry stated that Russian troops seized the village of Sheviakivka, which lies approximately 2 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border in the Kupiansk district.
Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate response to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing fighting in the area.
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