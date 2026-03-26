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Pakistan Confirms Role as Intermediary in US-Iran Communication
(MENAFN) Pakistan has acknowledged that it is facilitating indirect communication between the United States and Iran as part of efforts to address the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to reports.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the issue publicly, stating: “There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” He clarified that “In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” adding that Washington has presented 15 points that are “being deliberated upon by Iran.”
The statement comes amid indications that the current week could prove decisive for potential progress in discussions between the two sides. Sources cited in reports suggested that Pakistan is anticipating a US delegation, while noting that Tehran remains cautious due to lingering mistrust.
Dar also highlighted the involvement of other countries, praising the efforts of “Türkiye and Egypt, among others” which are “extending their support to this initiative.” He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to diplomatic solutions, saying: “Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” and emphasizing that “Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!”
The broader regional situation remains tense following the joint US and Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the issue publicly, stating: “There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” He clarified that “In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” adding that Washington has presented 15 points that are “being deliberated upon by Iran.”
The statement comes amid indications that the current week could prove decisive for potential progress in discussions between the two sides. Sources cited in reports suggested that Pakistan is anticipating a US delegation, while noting that Tehran remains cautious due to lingering mistrust.
Dar also highlighted the involvement of other countries, praising the efforts of “Türkiye and Egypt, among others” which are “extending their support to this initiative.” He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to diplomatic solutions, saying: “Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” and emphasizing that “Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!”
The broader regional situation remains tense following the joint US and Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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