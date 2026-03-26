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China Calls for End to Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN) China has urged all sides involved in the Middle East conflict to work toward ending the fighting, cautioning that continued hostilities will result in further casualties and broader consequences, according to reports.
Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian warned: “If the war continues, it will bring more casualties and loss, and lead to more spillover of the situation.” He emphasized that “the war does not serve anyone’s interests.”
Highlighting the urgency of diplomacy, Lin stated: “The pressing priority now is to actively promote peace talks, seize the opportunities for peace, and promote the end of the war.” He added that China “supports all efforts conducive to de-escalation. All parties need to work in the same direction and create conditions for starting true peace negotiations that are meaningful and sincere.”
Lin also noted that China is prepared to continue playing a “constructive role to this end.”
Addressing US-China relations, he commented on the postponed visit of US President Donald Trump, stressing that head-of-state engagement plays an “irreplaceable role” in bilateral ties. He confirmed that both sides “are in communication with regard to President Trump’s visit to China.”
The trip, originally scheduled for late March and early April, was delayed as Trump chose to remain in Washington due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The White House later announced that the visit has been rescheduled, with Trump expected to travel to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping on May 14-15.
Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian warned: “If the war continues, it will bring more casualties and loss, and lead to more spillover of the situation.” He emphasized that “the war does not serve anyone’s interests.”
Highlighting the urgency of diplomacy, Lin stated: “The pressing priority now is to actively promote peace talks, seize the opportunities for peace, and promote the end of the war.” He added that China “supports all efforts conducive to de-escalation. All parties need to work in the same direction and create conditions for starting true peace negotiations that are meaningful and sincere.”
Lin also noted that China is prepared to continue playing a “constructive role to this end.”
Addressing US-China relations, he commented on the postponed visit of US President Donald Trump, stressing that head-of-state engagement plays an “irreplaceable role” in bilateral ties. He confirmed that both sides “are in communication with regard to President Trump’s visit to China.”
The trip, originally scheduled for late March and early April, was delayed as Trump chose to remain in Washington due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The White House later announced that the visit has been rescheduled, with Trump expected to travel to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping on May 14-15.
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