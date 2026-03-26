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King Abdulaziz International Airport Ranked 3rd Globally in the Mega Airport Category (50–60 Million Passengers) According to Skytrax 2026 Rankings
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) King Abdulaziz International Airport continues to achieve milestones, as it was recently announced that the airport has ranked 3rd best in the world among airports serving between 50 to 60 million passengers annually. It also ranked 5th among the world’s most improved airports and 27th overall within the list of the world’s top 100 airports, advancing 17 positions compared to last year, according to the Skytrax 2026 rankings.
This was announced during the Passenger Terminal Expo, held last Wednesday in London, United Kingdom, marking a new confirmation of the airport’s accelerated progress in service quality and passenger experience.
This achievement reflects the ongoing efforts of Jeddah Airports Company to elevate the passenger experience, enhancing operational efficiency, and achieving its strategic objectives. Ranking as the third best airport globally within the mega airport category represents one of the key customer experience targets for 2026.
The CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, Eng. Mazen Mohammed Johar, emphasized that this progress reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to passengers, as well as the integration of efforts and teamwork spirit with success partners from government and operational entities working at the airport.
Eng. Mazen added:
“We take pride in King Abdulaziz International Airport’s achievements, which reflect the significant efforts made by teams across all airport sectors. We will continue working to deliver an exceptional travel experience that contributes to strengthening the airport’s position as a regional and global hub aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”
This progress represents a clear indicator of the continuous improvement in performance indicators metrics related to passenger experience, particularly in serving pilgrims arriving to perform Umrah and Hajj.
It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports Company has been managing and operating King Abdulaziz International Airport since its establishment in 2022, and continues to implement the aviation program derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
This was announced during the Passenger Terminal Expo, held last Wednesday in London, United Kingdom, marking a new confirmation of the airport’s accelerated progress in service quality and passenger experience.
This achievement reflects the ongoing efforts of Jeddah Airports Company to elevate the passenger experience, enhancing operational efficiency, and achieving its strategic objectives. Ranking as the third best airport globally within the mega airport category represents one of the key customer experience targets for 2026.
The CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, Eng. Mazen Mohammed Johar, emphasized that this progress reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to passengers, as well as the integration of efforts and teamwork spirit with success partners from government and operational entities working at the airport.
Eng. Mazen added:
“We take pride in King Abdulaziz International Airport’s achievements, which reflect the significant efforts made by teams across all airport sectors. We will continue working to deliver an exceptional travel experience that contributes to strengthening the airport’s position as a regional and global hub aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”
This progress represents a clear indicator of the continuous improvement in performance indicators metrics related to passenger experience, particularly in serving pilgrims arriving to perform Umrah and Hajj.
It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports Company has been managing and operating King Abdulaziz International Airport since its establishment in 2022, and continues to implement the aviation program derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
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