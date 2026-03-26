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Bajaj Finserv Dhuniverse, with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy,
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Mumbai, March 26, 2026: Bajaj Finserv today announced the grand culmination of Bajaj Dhuniverse, its digital-first music talent platform, with the finale set for March 31, in Mumbai. The event w‘ll unveil the ‘Voi’e of the Nation’ in the presence of legendary composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Over the past six months, Bajaj Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling ov–r 60,000 aspirants – from metro– to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunit’ to co-create the Bajaj’s sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company.
“We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Bajaj Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, Presiden– – Digital Platforms.
Over the past six months, Bajaj Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling ov–r 60,000 aspirants – from metro– to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunit’ to co-create the Bajaj’s sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company.
“We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Bajaj Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, Presiden– – Digital Platforms.
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