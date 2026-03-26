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Cuba's President Says Sovereignty Off Table in US Talks
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel drew a firm red line Wednesday, declaring that while Havana is open to broad dialogue with Washington, the island nation's independence remains permanently off the table.
Speaking exclusively to Spanish media outlet Canal Red in Havana, Diaz-Canel signaled conditional willingness to engage Washington across a sweeping range of issues — from foreign investment and migration to drug trafficking, counterterrorism, environmental protection, and science and education cooperation.
Yet his tone sharpened the moment sovereignty entered the conversation.
"We can discuss everything, but our sovereignty must be respected. Our independence and political system are never open to discussion," he stated.
Diaz-Canel framed the diplomatic road ahead as a prolonged process, stressing that both government institutions and civil society organizations must have seats at the table — echoing a model used in past negotiations. He further underscored the stakes of failing to reach understanding, delivering what amounted to a direct warning to Washington:
"We do not want war; we want dialogue. But if we are subjected to military intervention, I am ready to give my life for the revolution."
On the domestic front, Diaz-Canel said Cuba is actively working to expand internal energy production and accelerate its transition toward renewable sources — a strategic push to reduce the country's vulnerability to external supply disruptions.
US Oil Restrictions Deepen the Pressure
The urgency behind Havana's energy pivot is unmistakable. On Jan. 30, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sweeping tariffs on all goods originating from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba. The White House framed the measure as essential to safeguarding American national security and foreign policy interests against what it characterized as Cuba's "harmful actions and policies."
Days later, on Feb. 1, Trump claimed negotiations had already begun with the Cuban administration over oil supply arrangements — an assertion Havana flatly rejected. With external oil access now severely constrained, the Cuban government has activated an emergency austerity package to sustain operations without foreign fuel supplies.
Speaking exclusively to Spanish media outlet Canal Red in Havana, Diaz-Canel signaled conditional willingness to engage Washington across a sweeping range of issues — from foreign investment and migration to drug trafficking, counterterrorism, environmental protection, and science and education cooperation.
Yet his tone sharpened the moment sovereignty entered the conversation.
"We can discuss everything, but our sovereignty must be respected. Our independence and political system are never open to discussion," he stated.
Diaz-Canel framed the diplomatic road ahead as a prolonged process, stressing that both government institutions and civil society organizations must have seats at the table — echoing a model used in past negotiations. He further underscored the stakes of failing to reach understanding, delivering what amounted to a direct warning to Washington:
"We do not want war; we want dialogue. But if we are subjected to military intervention, I am ready to give my life for the revolution."
On the domestic front, Diaz-Canel said Cuba is actively working to expand internal energy production and accelerate its transition toward renewable sources — a strategic push to reduce the country's vulnerability to external supply disruptions.
US Oil Restrictions Deepen the Pressure
The urgency behind Havana's energy pivot is unmistakable. On Jan. 30, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sweeping tariffs on all goods originating from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba. The White House framed the measure as essential to safeguarding American national security and foreign policy interests against what it characterized as Cuba's "harmful actions and policies."
Days later, on Feb. 1, Trump claimed negotiations had already begun with the Cuban administration over oil supply arrangements — an assertion Havana flatly rejected. With external oil access now severely constrained, the Cuban government has activated an emergency austerity package to sustain operations without foreign fuel supplies.
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