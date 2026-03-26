Bonaccord Capital Partners Announces Minority Investment In Prime Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), a private equity business focused on providing growth capital to leading mid-market private markets sponsors, announced today that it has acquired a minority interest in Prime Finance, a leading commercial real estate credit platform.

Prime Finance is a top 10 commercial real estate debt investor that has built its leading position through disciplined underwriting, consistency across market cycles, and a focused platform. Prime Finance provides credit solutions and invests across commercial real estate sectors, including as an active buyer of CMBS B-pieces, to serve its diverse investor base.

Bonaccord's investment will support Prime Finance's long-term strategic priorities, including strengthening its balance sheet and institutional infrastructure, expanding its credit platform, investing in technology and data capabilities, and future growth initiatives. There will be no changes to Prime Finance's day-to-day management, investment process, or strategic direction as a result of the transaction.

“We are pleased to welcome Bonaccord Capital Partners as a minority investor in Prime Finance. This partnership advances our long-term objectives by strengthening and scaling our differentiated real estate credit platform, expanding our product offerings for borrowers and investors, and accelerating continued investment in our technology and infrastructure,” said John Atwater, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prime Finance.“We were deliberate in selecting a partner that shares our vision and brings deep experience supporting the growth of alternative asset managers. Bonaccord is an excellent fit as we continue to build on our momentum and deliver for our investors.”

“Prime Finance is a robust platform with a strong track record of disciplined performance and a differentiated position within commercial real estate credit,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners.“We are deeply impressed by Prime Finance's team culture, investment rigor, and vision. We are excited to partner with them as a strategic, aligned investor to support their continued growth and long-term value creation.”

Bonaccord focuses on making strategic minority investments in leading middle market alternative asset managers across private equity, private credit, real estate, and real assets globally, providing growth capital and strategic support to help firms scale and institutionalize their platforms.

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Prime Finance. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Prime Finance and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Bonaccord.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners is a private equity business focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to leading mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, Bonaccord seeks to support transformative initiatives and portfolio objectives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. Bonaccord is a strategy of Ridgepost Capital, Inc.

For additional information, please visit bonaccordcapital

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC), a leading private markets solutions provider with over $43 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital 's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns.

For additional information, please visit.

About Prime Finance

Prime Finance is a private commercial real estate credit platform offering a diverse range of financing options and investing across the capital stack. Founded in 2008, and with over $15 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, Prime Finance invests across multiple real estate credit strategies including originating floating-rate, non-recourse bridge loans, investing in special situations real estate-related capital structures, and acquiring CMBS B-pieces. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York and offers its private investment funds to qualified investors. For additional information, visit:.

Contacts:

Bonaccord Capital Partners

Investor Relations:

Sophia Kolodzinski

...

...

Media Relations:

Prosek Partners

...

Prime Finance

Investor Relations:

Chris Miers

...

Media Relations:

Prosek Partners

...