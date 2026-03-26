Folds Of Honor Joins America250 As An Official Supporting Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Military and First Responder Foundation to Help Lead the Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Tulsa, OK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folds of Honor announced today that it has been named an official Supporting Partner of America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the 250 th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This historic collaboration brings together two mission driven organizations united in honoring America's past, strengthening its present, and inspiring its future.

Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled in the line of duty. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. These scholarships support students from K–12 through postgraduate programs, including college, trade school, and professional degrees.

For the 2025–26 academic year, Folds of Honor awarded a record 11,000 scholarships, yet 7,700 qualified applicants did not receive full funding due to limited resources. The partnership with America250 will help elevate awareness of this growing need and expand the foundation's ability to serve more families of America's heroes.

“Folds of Honor is red, white and blue, not red or blue,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor.“The individuals and corporations that support our mission are true patriots, and this partnership with America250 helps us amplify our mission: Honor Their Sacrifice, Educate Their Legacy, Unite Americans Around All Those Who Serve.”

Through this collaboration, Folds of Honor will participate in national observances, storytelling initiatives, and community activations leading up to July 4, 2026. These efforts will highlight the resilience of the families Folds of Honor serves and the enduring American values they represent.

“America's 250th anniversary is a time to honor the service and sacrifice that have shaped our nation's history,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250.“Folds of Honor's commitment to supporting the families of America's military members and first responders reflects the very values at the heart of this commemoration, and we're honored to stand alongside them as we engage Americans in this milestone year.”

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semi Quincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

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Folds of Honor and America250 logos

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