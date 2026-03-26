CTERA Named A 2025 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Strong Performer For Hybrid Cloud Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights“Voice of the Customer” for Hybrid Cloud Storage. This distinction is based entirely on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service.

Gartner defines Hybrid Cloud Storage as platforms that "allow seamless data management and integrate on-premises, edge and cloud environments to enable operational agility for enterprises."

“We believe being named a Strong Performer is a powerful testament to our core philosophy, that the most innovative technology is meaningless if it doesn't deliver an exceptional experience for the customer,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. "In an industry of complex solutions, we have always strived to provide a platform that is not only powerful and secure but also intuitive and reliable. For us, this recognition, coming directly from our customers, is the highest compliment we can receive. It validates the tireless work of our team and strengthens our resolve to continue setting the standard for customer-centric innovation.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from verified end-user professionals. The“Voice of the Customer” report aggregates these reviews to provide a comprehensive perspective for IT decision-makers. To ensure a fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Read the full report.

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Gartner® and Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today's business needs and tomorrow's vision.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CTERA + (410) 658-8246...