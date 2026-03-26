MARA Holdings, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Repurchase Of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030 And 2031 And Sale Of 15,133 Bitcoin
|Convertible Notes
|Amount outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|Amount outstanding after giving effect to the notes repurchase transactions
|2030 Notes
|$1,000,000,000
|$632,540,000
|2031 Notes
|$925,000,000
|$291,584,000
|1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
|$48,077,000
|$48,077,000
|2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031
|$300,000,000
|$300,000,000
|0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032
|$1,025,000,000
|$1,025,000,000
|Total
|$3,298,077,000
|$2,297,201,000
J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor, in connection with the note repurchase transactions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security, in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to purchase the Notes.
About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closings of the notes repurchase transactions. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“believe,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the amount of the Notes to be repurchased, the amount of the Notes to remain outstanding following completion of the notes repurchase transactions, the ability to complete the notes repurchase transactions on the timeline described herein or at all, and the final aggregate cash repurchase prices for the notes repurchase transactions. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause MARA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in MARA's assumptions, may cause MARA's views to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties related to market conditions, the other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of MARA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the risks described in other filings that MARA may make from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and MARA specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
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