More Than 750 Women Gather In Dallas For The 4Th Annual Women Of Influence Awards Luncheon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson Honors 18 Trailblazing Women Leaders as Event Raises an additional $125,000 for Soul Reborn

Dallas, TX, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory filled the air at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas on Friday, March 20, as Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson welcomed an extraordinary group of women leaders from Dallas and across the country for the 4th Annual Women of Influence Awards Luncheon, a celebration of excellence, impact, and community.

Co-hosted by community leader, Adrienne Barrett, the sold-out luncheon drew women from across the country for an afternoon of recognition, connection, and celebration under this year's theme, "Victory." Presented by Cheryl Magazine and benefiting Soul Reborn, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Dr. Polote Williamson to transform the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and formerly incarcerated women, the event has become one of Dallas' most anticipated Women's History Month gatherings.

“It is not about who has the biggest title or the most followers. It's about the heart behind the work, the sacrifices, and the faith,” Dr. Polote Williamson to the full room.“This is what God has called me to do until my last breath: to lift, to love, to support, and to make a significant impact Soul Reborn will continue to serve and uplift women locally, nationally, and globally.”

Barrett set the tone for the afternoon from the moment she took the stage.

“We are here to celebrate Soul Reborn and 17 incredibly amazing, powerful women,” Barrett said.“It's no coincidence that this luncheon is during Women's History Month. It's a time we reflect on what women have accomplished, and it's also a time to be inspired for what we will do.”

The luncheon marked a major fundraising milestone for Soul Reborn, raising an additional $125,000 in support onsite during the event. During her acceptance speech, honoree Sharyn Ellison, co-founder and president of The Ellison Foundation, announced a $50,000 contribution from Lowe's. Later, during the VIP post-event reception, Kelley Cornish, president and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation surprised Dr. Polote Williamson with the Champion for Change Award, making her the first woman in the foundation's history to receive the honor. The T.D. Jakes Foundation also pledged $25,000 to Soul Reborn. Additionally, Texas Capital gave $50,000 towards Soul Reborn's new“The Six Month Incubator Entrepreneur” program for 50 business owners.

Several honorees delivered remarks that resonated throughout the room, including Cicley Gay, founder of The Amplifier and Board Chairwoman of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

“To the women in the room I hope to one day encounter, I want you all to be reminded that Black lives still matter, always, in all ways,” Gay said.

Dr. Karri Bryant, first lady and executive pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, also highlighted the spirit of sisterhood that defines the luncheon.

“You are literally the blueprint for sisterhood,” Dr. Bryant said of Dr. Polote Williamson.“You embody what it means, and you are an example to all of us.”

The luncheon also welcomed Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, a previous Women of Influence honoree, who delivered the invocation. The 2026 honorees represented a broad spectrum of leadership and influence spanning healthcare, finance, faith, philanthropy, media, and the arts:



April Ryan: The Tenacious Truth-Teller, Chief, Washington D.C. Bureau, Senior White House Reporter, The Black Press, USA

Cicley Gay: The Philanthropy Powerhouse, Founder, The Amplifier, and Board Chairwoman of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation

Sharan Allen: The Wellness Innovator, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Co-Owner, ALMS Community Health Center

Karan Staggers: The Community Health Champion, President, ALMS Community Health Center

Dee Dee Bates: The Visionary Financial Executive, Corporate Vice President, New York Life Insurance Company

Dr. Karri Bryant: The Faithful Innovator, First Lady and Executive Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Valeisha Butterfield: The Cultural Architect, Founder, Global State of Women and SEED Media

Kelley Cornish: The Influential Catalyst, President and CEO, T.D. Jakes Foundation

Marnese Barksdale Elder: The Strategic HR Powerhouse, CEO, Mecca Management Solutions

Sheila Eldridge: The Media Sovereign, CEO, Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting

Sharyn Ellison: The Philanthropic Legacy Steward, Co-Founder and President, The Ellison Foundation

Dr. Dretona Maddox: The Transformative Advocate, Founding Executive Director, Purposely Chosen, Inc.

Velena McRae: The Heart-Centered Advocate, Founder and President, The JV McRae Foundation, Inc.

Sara Madsen Miller: The Creative Visionary, COO and Executive Producer, 1820 Productions

Alaina Pinkney: The Creative Legacy Builder, Founder and CEO, Pinkney Creative

Janelle Quinn: The Wealth Empowerment Visionary, Founder, 3Five Wealth and Empowered Investor Kimberla Lawson Roby: The Storyteller of Sacred Truths, NYT and USA Today Best-Selling Author, Founder, Successful Women of Faith

This year, Dr. Polote Williamson presented a surprise recognition to an 18th honoree, her mother, Gretta L. Polote. She received the Dream Pusher award for the significant role she played in her daughter's life.

The 2026 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon was made possible with support from Agape Life Multicultural Services, American Airlines, Black Lives Matter, Lowe's, Mansfield Funeral Home & Cremations, The Polote Corporation, She Empowerment Global, Simmons Bank, T.D. Jakes Foundation and 3FIVE Wealth.

A portion of the proceeds from the Women of Influence Luncheon will fund grants for women-owned businesses and provide business resources and programming year-round to help further grow their businesses.

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VIP After Party: Photo credit: Marcus Owens, Mo the Storyteller

ABOUT SOUL REBORN

Soul Reborn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, transformational speaker, and entrepreneur Cheryl Polote Williamson. Through the help of community leaders, influencers, and volunteers, Soul Reborn focuses on transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women by educating and equipping them with the tools for life and business.

ABOUT CHERYL MAGAZINE

Cheryl Magazine is a quarterly publication with a focus on highlighting the amazing work of powerful women. Each issue of Cheryl Magazine brings you the grace, class, style, and power of this country's far-most leading yet unsung women. Some of them you know, some you will come to know, but all of them are gifts to their respective fields of endeavor. It's Inspiration for the Everyday Woman -- for women, about women, by women.

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