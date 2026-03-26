Plantro Calls On Ag Growth International To Commence A Formal Sale Process Of The Company To Maximize Value For Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. HELIER, Jersey, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”), a shareholder of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") today called on the board of directors of AGI (the“Board”) to commence a formal sale process soliciting bids to acquire the entire Company.

Following AGI's release of its fourth quarter 2025 earnings report and restructuring plan, it became increasingly clear that the Company will continue to struggle with providing investors with transparency and articulating a go-forward vision for the Company. The magnitude of the operational transformation and balance sheet repair required is unlikely to be completed within a timeframe acceptable to public shareholders. Investors are increasingly unwilling to endure another prolonged multi-year turnaround in the public markets with uncertain outcomes. These types of decisive structural actions are more appropriately executed in a private ownership environment, where management can focus on long-term value creation without the constraints of quarterly earnings expectations and ongoing public market scrutiny.

The Company's current turnaround plan appears to be focused on cost-cutting efforts and piecemeal asset sales to raise cash, and the recruitment of a permanent CEO. Plantro believes that these cash-saving measures may potentially impair the future growth prospects of the business and are unlikely to be materially accretive to shareholders. Further, a new CEO would require several quarters to get familiar with the business and would subject shareholders to further uncertainty. Taking each of those factors into account, Plantro concluded that a sale of the entire Company in the near-term is a preferable and more certain path to maximizing shareholder value.

Notwithstanding the Company's current challenges, Plantro believes that AGI is still an attractive and valuable company to a strategic or financial buyer. AGI has a high quality core business as a global market leader in grain infrastructure products and systems. Its business is also underpinned by attractive macro tailwinds of increased food consumption and population growth.

Finally, Plantro has identified multiple highly qualified individuals prepared to join the recently refreshed directors on the Board who can help stabilize the business and contribute the skills, experience and expertise required to lead a successful sale process.

Plantro stands ready to engage constructively with the Board on a framework to appoint these individuals to the Board and commence an immediate sale process.

About Plantro

Plantro is a privately held company, with an established track record of making successful investments in undervalued businesses.

Media Contact

Gagnier Communications

Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier

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Disclaimer and Additional Information

The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of the Company, nor is this news release an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of the Company, in each case within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws.

The information contained or referenced herein is for informational purposes only in order to provide the views of Plantro and the matters which Plantro believes to be of concern to shareholders of AGI as described herein. The information is not tailored to specific investment objectives, the financial situation, suitability or particular need of any specific person(s) who may receive the information, and should not be taken as advice in considering the merits of any investment decision. The views expressed herein represent the views and opinions of Plantro, which opinions may change at any time and which are based on Plantro's own analyses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, including without limitation statements regarding Plantro's views regarding AGI's stated plans and intentions with respect to its business, including its restructuring plan, contain or are based on“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future outcomes expressed or implied by the statements containing forward-looking information. Often, but not always, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“plans”,“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“might”, or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Although Plantro believes that the expectations reflected in statements containing forward-looking information herein made by it (and not, for greater certainty, any forward-looking statements attributable to AGI, which are expressly disclaimed by Plantro) are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied by Plantro in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include assumptions about the potential attractiveness to potential acquirors of AGI's assets and business operations, the current and future economic conditions affecting AGI's business and operations, the feasibility that AGI's management will be able to execute on the restructuring plan as disclosed by the Company, the suitability of the Company's current management to drive shareholder value, and that the Company's disclosure record is accurate in all material respects and is not misleading (including by omission). Plantro cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Plantro and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Important facts that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, among other things, subsequent actions taken by the Company in respect of its business including its disclosed restructuring plan, changes to general economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, including with respect to tariffs, and risks identified by the Company relating to its own forward-looking information.

These are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of Plantro's forward-looking information. Other unknown and unpredictable factors could also impact outcomes. Statements made in this news release by Plantro that contain forward-looking information are based on Plantro's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that such forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Plantro expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by applicable law.