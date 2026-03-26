403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Givzey Version2.Ai's Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) Surpasses $10 Million In Autonomous Fundraising Revenue
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Givzey | Version2, the pioneering company that invented Autonomous Fundraising and deployed the first Autonomous AI fundraisers in the world, today announced that its Virtual Engagement Officers (VEOs) have collectively raised more than $10 million in independently generated revenue for healthcare, nonprofit, and educational institutions - a milestone that few would have predicted just 16 months ago.
It was only in October 2024 that the VEO proved it could lead a donor to the natural outcome of giving, earning its first gift of $100 for the College of Charleston. Just seven months later, in May 2025, it was working with 35,000 donors to earn its first $1 million, proving that donors are comfortable working with Autonomous AI, when done thoughtfully. Today, the VEO has both surpassed $10 million in autonomous revenue and now closed its largest single gift to date, a $100,000 contribution for La Salle University, demonstrating that Autonomous AI is no longer limited to mid-level donors. Autonomous AI Fundraising is increasingly capable of working at the major-gift level. The distance from that first gift to this moment marks a fundamental shift in how advancement teams can plan to expand their fundraising capacity.
The $10 million milestone was achieved entirely through VEOs, AI fundraisers that use year-round moves management to independently interact with portfolios of 1,000 donors each, typically through text, email, video avatar, and robotically hand-written notes. Unlike AI tools that improve efficiency, Version2's VEOs act as digital members of advancement teams, directly responsible for generating revenue from their portfolios.
“We created the category of Autonomous AI Fundraising to solve the biggest challenge facing nonprofits. Crossing $10 million is proof that Autonomous AI can do something transformational in fundraising: actually work independently to raise revenue. What excites us even more is what this unlocks going forward. The VEO recently closed a $100,000 gift on its own. That matters because it tells us we're not just solving the mid-level donor problem, we're building toward major gift capacity. Our expectation is to see VEOs booking $500,000 gifts, then $1,000,000 gifts. Over the next year, we'll release new innovations that will continue to redefine what we think is possible with Autonomous AI technology. What's coming will be truly great,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO, Givzey | Version2.
"When Adam first introduced us to the concept of a Virtual Engagement Officer, our team had real questions-not skepticism, but the kind of honest curiosity that comes when something challenges your assumptions about what's possible,” said Matthew Lambert, Senior Vice President of University Advancement at William & Mary.“What's happened since has exceeded those early expectations. The $10 million milestone matters, but what matters more is what it represents: a genuinely new way to serve donors who would otherwise go unmanaged and unconnected. William & Mary was proud to be an early partner in proving that out and we continue to see this as an important part of our strategy."
It has taken just 16 months since the official launch for VEOs to generate $10 million in giving for Higher Educational institutions and Independent Schools, Healthcare organizations, and Mission-Based Nonprofit organizations. Customers include UNICEF USA, Corus International, Corewell Health Foundation, Medical University of South Carolina, San Diego State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, William & Mary, John Burroughs School, and more. While all unique, each organization faces the same pressing challenge in nonprofit fundraising: hundreds or thousands of donors who fall outside the fundraising capacity of their existing frontline fundraisers.
The first $100,000 gift represents more than a single transaction. It signals that VEOs act as well-seasoned fundraisers, capable of the sustained, nuanced relationship-building that major gift cultivation demands. Version2 sees this inflection point as the beginning of a trajectory toward six- and seven-figure autonomous gifts.
"The $100,000 gift from John's portfolio wasn't something we saw coming. This is a huge milestone for La Salle and speaks to how Autonomous Fundraising can truly expand capacity for advancement teams. This gift is the clearest example yet of what our Virtual Engagement Officer can uncover,” said Graham Smialowski, Assistant Vice President, Development, La Salle University
“The question advancement leaders should ask of every AI investment is simple: Did it independently drive revenue? Did it, on its own, raise money for our institution? That's the standard we hold ourselves to at Givzey | Version2, and it's the standard the whole nonprofit sector should adopt. AI that can't be measured in direct ROI isn't a fundraising solution. It's an efficiency tool. The VEO is something different because, just like a human gift officer, it's accountable to revenue,” said Emily Groccia, Vice President of Customer Success and Director of Version2.
Givzey | Version2's roadmap is built around expanding VEO capability across the donor pyramid from mid-level portfolios to major gift donors. For advancement teams grappling with talent shortages, budget constraints, and rated but unassigned donors, the implications are significant. The trajectory from that first dollar raised 16 months ago to $10 million is only the beginning.
"When UNICEF USA deployed our VEO, we knew we had significant opportunity to engage our generous donors in new ways. Donors have responded to our VEO by renewing gifts, re-engaging, and in some cases giving at levels far higher than before," said Lindsey Nadeau, Vice President, Philanthropy Insight, UNICEF USA.
"While reaching $10 million is a meaningful milestone, what it represents matters even more. We are only beginning to discover the many ways that Autonomous AI can help us serve the not-for-profit communities we assist. Wake Forest has been proud to be part of this journey with Givzey | Version2 from the beginning, and moments like this reaffirm that we're on the right path," said Tim Snyder, Senior Associate Vice President, Advancement, Wake Forest University.
As AI tools proliferate across industries, Version2 leads by providing a clear framework for evaluating what AI actually delivers to its partners, and the gold standard is independently driven revenue. Rather than efficiencies, automated tasks, or insights, the VEO's impact is categorically different because it completes the act of fundraising independently.
For more information, visit .
About Givzey | Version2
For advancement teams who have hundreds or thousands of unmanaged donors and limited hiring capacity, Givzey | Version2's Virtual Engagement Officers are autonomous AI fundraisers that independently cultivate donors year-round and drive them to the natural outcome of giving. Unlike AI tools that require human oversight to 'do more with less,' segmented marketing, and other solutions to address donors in the middle of the pyramid, our VEOs operate completely autonomously to expand your team's capacity and generate new revenue independently. Learn more at .com.
It was only in October 2024 that the VEO proved it could lead a donor to the natural outcome of giving, earning its first gift of $100 for the College of Charleston. Just seven months later, in May 2025, it was working with 35,000 donors to earn its first $1 million, proving that donors are comfortable working with Autonomous AI, when done thoughtfully. Today, the VEO has both surpassed $10 million in autonomous revenue and now closed its largest single gift to date, a $100,000 contribution for La Salle University, demonstrating that Autonomous AI is no longer limited to mid-level donors. Autonomous AI Fundraising is increasingly capable of working at the major-gift level. The distance from that first gift to this moment marks a fundamental shift in how advancement teams can plan to expand their fundraising capacity.
The $10 million milestone was achieved entirely through VEOs, AI fundraisers that use year-round moves management to independently interact with portfolios of 1,000 donors each, typically through text, email, video avatar, and robotically hand-written notes. Unlike AI tools that improve efficiency, Version2's VEOs act as digital members of advancement teams, directly responsible for generating revenue from their portfolios.
“We created the category of Autonomous AI Fundraising to solve the biggest challenge facing nonprofits. Crossing $10 million is proof that Autonomous AI can do something transformational in fundraising: actually work independently to raise revenue. What excites us even more is what this unlocks going forward. The VEO recently closed a $100,000 gift on its own. That matters because it tells us we're not just solving the mid-level donor problem, we're building toward major gift capacity. Our expectation is to see VEOs booking $500,000 gifts, then $1,000,000 gifts. Over the next year, we'll release new innovations that will continue to redefine what we think is possible with Autonomous AI technology. What's coming will be truly great,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO, Givzey | Version2.
"When Adam first introduced us to the concept of a Virtual Engagement Officer, our team had real questions-not skepticism, but the kind of honest curiosity that comes when something challenges your assumptions about what's possible,” said Matthew Lambert, Senior Vice President of University Advancement at William & Mary.“What's happened since has exceeded those early expectations. The $10 million milestone matters, but what matters more is what it represents: a genuinely new way to serve donors who would otherwise go unmanaged and unconnected. William & Mary was proud to be an early partner in proving that out and we continue to see this as an important part of our strategy."
It has taken just 16 months since the official launch for VEOs to generate $10 million in giving for Higher Educational institutions and Independent Schools, Healthcare organizations, and Mission-Based Nonprofit organizations. Customers include UNICEF USA, Corus International, Corewell Health Foundation, Medical University of South Carolina, San Diego State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, William & Mary, John Burroughs School, and more. While all unique, each organization faces the same pressing challenge in nonprofit fundraising: hundreds or thousands of donors who fall outside the fundraising capacity of their existing frontline fundraisers.
The first $100,000 gift represents more than a single transaction. It signals that VEOs act as well-seasoned fundraisers, capable of the sustained, nuanced relationship-building that major gift cultivation demands. Version2 sees this inflection point as the beginning of a trajectory toward six- and seven-figure autonomous gifts.
"The $100,000 gift from John's portfolio wasn't something we saw coming. This is a huge milestone for La Salle and speaks to how Autonomous Fundraising can truly expand capacity for advancement teams. This gift is the clearest example yet of what our Virtual Engagement Officer can uncover,” said Graham Smialowski, Assistant Vice President, Development, La Salle University
“The question advancement leaders should ask of every AI investment is simple: Did it independently drive revenue? Did it, on its own, raise money for our institution? That's the standard we hold ourselves to at Givzey | Version2, and it's the standard the whole nonprofit sector should adopt. AI that can't be measured in direct ROI isn't a fundraising solution. It's an efficiency tool. The VEO is something different because, just like a human gift officer, it's accountable to revenue,” said Emily Groccia, Vice President of Customer Success and Director of Version2.
Givzey | Version2's roadmap is built around expanding VEO capability across the donor pyramid from mid-level portfolios to major gift donors. For advancement teams grappling with talent shortages, budget constraints, and rated but unassigned donors, the implications are significant. The trajectory from that first dollar raised 16 months ago to $10 million is only the beginning.
"When UNICEF USA deployed our VEO, we knew we had significant opportunity to engage our generous donors in new ways. Donors have responded to our VEO by renewing gifts, re-engaging, and in some cases giving at levels far higher than before," said Lindsey Nadeau, Vice President, Philanthropy Insight, UNICEF USA.
"While reaching $10 million is a meaningful milestone, what it represents matters even more. We are only beginning to discover the many ways that Autonomous AI can help us serve the not-for-profit communities we assist. Wake Forest has been proud to be part of this journey with Givzey | Version2 from the beginning, and moments like this reaffirm that we're on the right path," said Tim Snyder, Senior Associate Vice President, Advancement, Wake Forest University.
As AI tools proliferate across industries, Version2 leads by providing a clear framework for evaluating what AI actually delivers to its partners, and the gold standard is independently driven revenue. Rather than efficiencies, automated tasks, or insights, the VEO's impact is categorically different because it completes the act of fundraising independently.
For more information, visit .
About Givzey | Version2
For advancement teams who have hundreds or thousands of unmanaged donors and limited hiring capacity, Givzey | Version2's Virtual Engagement Officers are autonomous AI fundraisers that independently cultivate donors year-round and drive them to the natural outcome of giving. Unlike AI tools that require human oversight to 'do more with less,' segmented marketing, and other solutions to address donors in the middle of the pyramid, our VEOs operate completely autonomously to expand your team's capacity and generate new revenue independently. Learn more at .com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment