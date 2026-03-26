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Russia Says It Captured Another Ukrainian Settlement
(MENAFN) Russia announced Thursday that its ground forces had seized a settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, marking yet another claimed territorial advance in the protracted and grinding conflict now entering its fourth year.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated in an official release that its troops had taken full control of the village of Sheviakivka — a small settlement located approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border within the Kupiansk district, an area that has witnessed repeated clashes in recent months.
Kyiv has yet to respond to the assertion, and the fog of active warfare continues to make independent on-the-ground verification of Russian battlefield claims largely impossible.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated in an official release that its troops had taken full control of the village of Sheviakivka — a small settlement located approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border within the Kupiansk district, an area that has witnessed repeated clashes in recent months.
Kyiv has yet to respond to the assertion, and the fog of active warfare continues to make independent on-the-ground verification of Russian battlefield claims largely impossible.
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