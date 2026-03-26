West Bengal Elections 2026 Astrological Predictions: What Stars Say About Mamata Banerjee's Fate?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Will Mamata Banerjee hold on to power in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections? What do astrological predictions say about her horoscope and planetary positions? We break it down for you.

The political scene in West Bengal is gearing up ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress faces the challenge of holding onto its 15-year rule, while the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance are fighting hard to take over.

Voting will happen in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 4. Everyone is asking the same question: will Mamata Banerjee return to Nabanna, or will Bengal see a new government? Besides political analysis, people are also looking at astrological predictions for answers.

A look at opinion polls shows the Trinamool Congress has a slight edge. The IANS-Matrize survey predicts 155-170 seats for the TMC alliance, while VoteVibe CNN-News18 suggests 184-194 seats. But beyond these numbers, astrologers have mixed views on Mamata Banerjee's personal horoscope and her party's foundation chart.However, an 'Angarak Yog' (a conjunction of Mars and Rahu) is forming during the 2026 elections. This could pose a major challenge to political stability in the state.An analysis of Trinamool Congress's foundation chart (January 1, 1998) shows the party is currently under Jupiter's Mahadasha and Rahu's Antardasha. Astrologers say this planetary position means that even if TMC returns to power, the road ahead will be very difficult. Due to Saturn's Sade Sati effect in Pisces, the ruling party may face a tough fight from the BJP.Since Saturn is considered the god of justice and represents the public, its transit from Aquarius to Pisces means the Mamata government will face administrative pressure and intense public scrutiny.But there are opposing views too. Astrologers like Nishant Rajvansh and Astro Raj believe that due to planetary shifts, Mamata is likely to lose. They predict the BJP could form the government with 160-162 seats. Many astrologers also feel that Jupiter's exaltation in Cancer in 2026 will boost religious and ideological politics, which could help the opposition.Political analysts believe that issues like the recruitment scam, concerns over CAA-NRC, and women's safety could turn the election around. Ultimately, the final decision rests with the people of Bengal.Astrology suggests that the Saturn-Jupiter cycle indicates long-term rule, but it is achieved only through struggle and sacrifice. Now, we have to wait and see if Mamata Banerjee's political destiny is shaped by the grace of the stars or the blessings of the people on May 4.