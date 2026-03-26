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Germany Explores AI to Accelerate Army Decision-Making
(MENAFN) Germany is working on an artificial intelligence system aimed at accelerating battlefield decisions by analyzing combat data, according to reports. Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, who leads the country’s land forces, noted that the system will utilize insights from Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.
Freuding’s comments coincide with a significant German military expansion. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed the goal of transforming Germany into “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” Officials have set 2029 as the target for the armed forces to achieve full operational readiness, citing the perceived threat from Russia. Moscow, however, has dismissed these concerns as “nonsense,” arguing that they are being used to justify increased defense spending.
“I think it's important that we get something up and running quickly,” Freuding told reports. Before assuming his current role in October 2025, he managed German arms deliveries to Kiev and has long supported close defense cooperation between Germany and Ukraine. In the past, he proposed that Ukrainian forces assist in training German troops in preparation for potential clashes with Russia.
Freuding now intends to incorporate data from Ukraine’s conflict into the AI project. “The Ukrainians exploit data which they have collected over four years of war. Based on this data, the AI can deduce how the enemy has acted in similar situations in the past – and recommend countermeasures,” he said, clarifying that humans will retain ultimate control over military decisions.
As part of its military modernization, Germany has invested in a wide range of projects, including experimental technologies such as surveillance cockroaches and space-based lasers. Reports indicate that Berlin approved contracts exceeding $1 billion for kamikaze drones last year, despite previous trials yielding poor results.
Russia has previously criticized Germany’s military ambitions, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning that Germany and Europe under current leadership are moving toward repeating some of their most troubling historical behaviors. Lavrov stated that “with their current leaders, modern Germany and the rest of Europe are transforming into a Fourth Reich.”
Freuding’s comments coincide with a significant German military expansion. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed the goal of transforming Germany into “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” Officials have set 2029 as the target for the armed forces to achieve full operational readiness, citing the perceived threat from Russia. Moscow, however, has dismissed these concerns as “nonsense,” arguing that they are being used to justify increased defense spending.
“I think it's important that we get something up and running quickly,” Freuding told reports. Before assuming his current role in October 2025, he managed German arms deliveries to Kiev and has long supported close defense cooperation between Germany and Ukraine. In the past, he proposed that Ukrainian forces assist in training German troops in preparation for potential clashes with Russia.
Freuding now intends to incorporate data from Ukraine’s conflict into the AI project. “The Ukrainians exploit data which they have collected over four years of war. Based on this data, the AI can deduce how the enemy has acted in similar situations in the past – and recommend countermeasures,” he said, clarifying that humans will retain ultimate control over military decisions.
As part of its military modernization, Germany has invested in a wide range of projects, including experimental technologies such as surveillance cockroaches and space-based lasers. Reports indicate that Berlin approved contracts exceeding $1 billion for kamikaze drones last year, despite previous trials yielding poor results.
Russia has previously criticized Germany’s military ambitions, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning that Germany and Europe under current leadership are moving toward repeating some of their most troubling historical behaviors. Lavrov stated that “with their current leaders, modern Germany and the rest of Europe are transforming into a Fourth Reich.”
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