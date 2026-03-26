Zelensky: Ukraine Could Produce 2,000 Interceptor Drones Daily With Sufficient Funding

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this remark in an interview with Reuters, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

"We must fight for funding. Funding will strengthen our air defense capabilities. Without a doubt. The technology is there. Provided there is a budget, Ukraine is capable of producing 2,000 interceptor drones per day," the President noted.

He also emphasized that every Russian attack will be met with a response.

"Global pressure on Russia is easing. We are seeing changes in sanctions policy. Therefore, unlike everyone else or many in the world, Ukraine has its own sanctions-long-range capabilities. The Russians must feel the pressure. If Ukraine does not respond to their strikes, Russia will simply continue the war and not even consider a pause," Zelensky stated.

: EU will resolve issue of granting Ukraine loa

According to him, Russia's plans are clear, but, he emphasized,“we are stronger now than we were in the winter.”

“Russia is continuing the second phase of its winter operation targeting critical infrastructure. Their targets at this stage include water supply systems, reservoirs, dams, logistics, and so on,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky emphasized that Kyiv does not share Washington's assessment regarding Russia's readiness to end the war. Only additional international pressure can force Vladimir Putin to agree to peace.

Photo: OP