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Times Prime Launches Aeonic As A Comprehensive Wellness Membership Covering Every Aspect Of Health
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,March 26, 2026: Times Prime has launched Aeonic, a comprehensive wellness membership, designed to simplify access to fitness, preventive healthcare, nutrition, and medical services for consumers across India. The launch responds to the increasing demand for integrated, preventive-first wellness solutions that reduce the complexity of managing multiple health and fitness subscriptions, bringing essential wellness services together through a single membership.
Aeonic provides members with access to a wide spectrum of wellness services spanning fitness, diagnostics, medical consultations, dental care, nutrition, and preventive health support, curated through partnerships with leading wellness and healthcare brands. The membership includes access to gym and at-home fitness programmes, comprehensive diagnostic tests covering key health parameters, round-the-clock doctor consultations, and everyday healthcare and nutrition benefits. Collectively, these benefits represent a value of over ₹17,000 and are available through Aeonic at a membership price of ₹6,999, currently offered at an introductory price of ₹4,999 for a limited time.
Under the Aeonic membership, individuals gain access to a curated set of wellness services designed to support both preventive and everyday health needs. The offering includes a six-month cultpass PRO membership with unlimited access to eligible gyms through OnePass, online at-home workout programmes via cultpass HOME, and the flexibility to pause the membership. Preventive care is enabled through MediBuddy free health checkup covering 44 key health parameters, complemented by Meradoc services that provide free family health plan.
Beyond core fitness and medical access, Aeonic also supports ongoing wellness and lifestyle care through FITTR, offering personalised fitness and nutrition guidance, Clove Dental benefits including consultation vouchers and oral care discounts, and Apollo Circle, which provides round-the-clock healthcare access with doctor-on-call services and medicine and diagnostic cashback. The membership further includes medicine access and lab test savings through Netmeds, nutrition and fitness benefits from MuscleBlaze and HealthKart, and preventive wellness solutions from Decode Age.
For members looking to go further, Aeonic+ will be available as an upgraded tier, where existing benefits unlock a higher level of rewards and deeper access across fitness, healthcare, and preventive services.
Commenting on the launch, Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said:
"Health and wellness today require consistency and simplicity, not fragmented solutions. Aeonic brings together fitness, preventive care, and everyday healthcare into a single, thoughtfully curated membership, making it easier for individuals to stay engaged with their health as part of their daily lives."
With the launch of Aeonic, Times Prime continues to expand its wellness portfolio, reinforcing its focus on building integrated lifestyle solutions that simplify access, encourage preventive care, and deliver long-term value to its member community.
About Times Prime:
Times Prime, part of the Times of India Group, is India's leading digital lifestyle membership platform, offering access to a wide range of brands across entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, and wellness. Its portfolio includes curated offerings like Aeonic by Times Prime, an exclusive, all-in-one membership bringing together trusted brands across fitness, wellness, and nutrition. Times Prime delivers year-round value through subscriptions, partner benefits, and curated experiences designed to enhance everyday lifestyles for its members.
Aeonic provides members with access to a wide spectrum of wellness services spanning fitness, diagnostics, medical consultations, dental care, nutrition, and preventive health support, curated through partnerships with leading wellness and healthcare brands. The membership includes access to gym and at-home fitness programmes, comprehensive diagnostic tests covering key health parameters, round-the-clock doctor consultations, and everyday healthcare and nutrition benefits. Collectively, these benefits represent a value of over ₹17,000 and are available through Aeonic at a membership price of ₹6,999, currently offered at an introductory price of ₹4,999 for a limited time.
Under the Aeonic membership, individuals gain access to a curated set of wellness services designed to support both preventive and everyday health needs. The offering includes a six-month cultpass PRO membership with unlimited access to eligible gyms through OnePass, online at-home workout programmes via cultpass HOME, and the flexibility to pause the membership. Preventive care is enabled through MediBuddy free health checkup covering 44 key health parameters, complemented by Meradoc services that provide free family health plan.
Beyond core fitness and medical access, Aeonic also supports ongoing wellness and lifestyle care through FITTR, offering personalised fitness and nutrition guidance, Clove Dental benefits including consultation vouchers and oral care discounts, and Apollo Circle, which provides round-the-clock healthcare access with doctor-on-call services and medicine and diagnostic cashback. The membership further includes medicine access and lab test savings through Netmeds, nutrition and fitness benefits from MuscleBlaze and HealthKart, and preventive wellness solutions from Decode Age.
For members looking to go further, Aeonic+ will be available as an upgraded tier, where existing benefits unlock a higher level of rewards and deeper access across fitness, healthcare, and preventive services.
Commenting on the launch, Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said:
"Health and wellness today require consistency and simplicity, not fragmented solutions. Aeonic brings together fitness, preventive care, and everyday healthcare into a single, thoughtfully curated membership, making it easier for individuals to stay engaged with their health as part of their daily lives."
With the launch of Aeonic, Times Prime continues to expand its wellness portfolio, reinforcing its focus on building integrated lifestyle solutions that simplify access, encourage preventive care, and deliver long-term value to its member community.
About Times Prime:
Times Prime, part of the Times of India Group, is India's leading digital lifestyle membership platform, offering access to a wide range of brands across entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, and wellness. Its portfolio includes curated offerings like Aeonic by Times Prime, an exclusive, all-in-one membership bringing together trusted brands across fitness, wellness, and nutrition. Times Prime delivers year-round value through subscriptions, partner benefits, and curated experiences designed to enhance everyday lifestyles for its members.
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