Global Uranium Corp. Plans Ambient Noise Tomography Survey At Astro Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The follow-up program is designed to refine high-priority structural targets

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the“ Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete an Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey with CAUR Technologies at the Astro Project (“Astro”), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Company holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in Astro from Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the project's underlying owner and operator, subject to the satisfaction of certain earn-in requirements.

The planned ANT program builds on the Company's 2025 helicopter-borne ZTEM survey, which identified a large 25-kilometre conductive corridor and outlined seven target zones, including three high-priority areas. These results significantly improved the Company's understanding of the project and highlighted areas with strong potential for uranium mineralization.

The upcoming ANT survey will focus on the most prospective areas identified to date, including the AS-1 target. The program is designed to further refine these targets by identifying key geological features at depth and improving the Company's ability to prioritize drill locations.

Importantly, this survey represents a key step in advancing Astro toward planning for future drilling. The data collected is expected to help define high-confidence drill targets and support the design of follow-up ground geophysical programs, with the aim of positioning the Company for its first drill campaign on the project.

CAUR Technologies was selected by Cosa Resources Corp. in its capacity as operator of the Astro Project. Subject to scheduling and field conditions, the survey is expected to begin in early June, with completion anticipated in July and final results expected in August. These results are expected to directly inform next steps, including additional ground work and drill targeting.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global, stated,“Last year's results outlined a large and compelling target area at Astro, and this ANT survey is an important next step in refining those targets. With a 25-kilometre corridor and multiple high-priority zones already identified, we are continuing to build toward defining our initial drill targets. We believe Astro has the scale and geological setting we look for in the Athabasca Basin, and this program moves us closer to assessing that potential.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration, and a“Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled,“NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00” N, Longitude 109°54'00” W”, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, exploration efforts on the Project.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.