Maxus Mining Earns 100% Interest In The Alturas West Property Including The Past Producing Alps-Alturas Antimony Mine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Alps-Alturas Antimony Mine produced over 95 tonnes of antimony with an average grade of 57.2% Sb

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“ Maxus” or the“ Company”) (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is pleased to announce that it has earned a one hundred percent (100%) legal and beneficial interest in the Alturas West Property, part of the Company's flagship Alturas Antimony Project, located in British Columbia's Slocan Mining Division (Please see Figure 1).1

The Company has fulfilled all remaining obligations under its previously announced Property Option Agreement (the“ Option Agreement”) with Eminence Minerals Ltd. (formerly Equinox Resources Limited) (“ Eminence”), including the accelerated issuance of consideration shares, resulting in Maxus securing full ownership of the Alturas West Property (“ Alturas West”).

Alturas Antimony Project Overview

The Company's flagship Alturas Antimony Project (“ Alturas” or the“ Project”) is comprised of two (2) claim blocks, Alturas West (Please see Figure 2) and Alturas East (Please see Figure 3), and is situated on the historic high-grade Alps–Alturas antimony mine within the prolific Slocan Mining District (Figures 1 and 2). The Project hosts a 1,300-metre mineralized corridor characterized by quartz veins containing stibnite (Sb2S3) mineralization within a structurally controlled shear zone.2

Historical production from the Alps–Alturas mine averaged approximately 57.2% antimony, with reported grades reaching up to 59.5% Sb.3 More recent sampling has returned ultra-high-grade antimony values, further supporting the Project's potential as a high-impact critical minerals asset.

Transaction Highlights



100% Ownership Achieved: All requirements under the Option Agreement have been satisfied, securing full legal and beneficial ownership of Alturas West.

Flagship Asset Advancement: Alturas remains a cornerstone project within Maxus' growing portfolio of critical mineral assets. Strategic Positioning: Full ownership provides the Company with flexibility to advance exploration, permitting, and development initiatives across the broader Project.



Maxus is continuing to advance exploration planning across the Project, including data integration, target refinement, and progression toward drill-ready targets.

“We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in Alturas West, a key component of our flagship Alturas Antimony Project,” commented Scott Walters, CEO of Maxus Mining.“This milestone strengthens our position in the antimony sector and provides us with full control to advance exploration and development across the Project. We appreciate the cooperation of Eminence throughout this process and look forward to unlocking further value at Alturas.”

Next Steps

With full ownership now established, the Company will focus on:



Advancing permitting and regulatory processes;

Integrating geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets into a 3D model;

Refining high-priority targets across both Alturas West and East; and Preparing for future exploration and drilling programs.









Figure 1: Maxus Mining Alturas Project





Figure 2: Maxus Mining Alturas West Block





Figure 3: Maxus Mining Alturas East Block

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

A bout Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb ¶. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m ‖, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb ‡.

Maxus' portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO3 §, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The Project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus Mining is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

1 Höy, T., 2016. The Slocan Silver Camp, Sandon, British Columbia. Prepared by: Klondike Silver Corp. –

2Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' –

3 Alps-Alturas MINFILE –

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' –

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC – Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 –

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample –

† NI 43-101 – Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

...

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; the expected benefits of completing the Option Agreement. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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