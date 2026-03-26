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UK Pushes Back on Israeli Warnings Over Iran Striking Europe
(MENAFN) Britain’s defense secretary on Thursday dismissed assertions that Iran is preparing to target European countries, including the UK, stating there was “no assessment of Iranian plans to strike London.”
In an interview, John Healey reiterated that intelligence agencies have found no evidence of an imminent threat to the UK. He emphasized that Britain remains well-protected through both its military strength and international partnerships.
“We do that not just because we’ve got first-class forces, but we have an alliance with 31 other NATO nations,” he said. “It’s together that we defend NATO and British airspace, NATO and the British homeland.”
His remarks come as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, prompting questions about the UK’s readiness to respond to potential threats.
Healey also defended the government’s actions, addressing criticism over delays in deploying a Royal Navy vessel to the Eastern Mediterranean and the relatively small British military presence in the area.
“I think the actions speak for themselves,” he said. “I’m proud of the readiness. I’m proud of the response of our armed forces.”
“It means our British pilots now have been flying defensive missions to protect our lives and protect our own people from day one,” he added.
When questioned about possible weaknesses in defense planning, Healey pointed to long-term funding issues.
“You can’t make good 14 years of underfunding and hollowing out overnight,” he said. “But we’re beginning to fix that.”
In an interview, John Healey reiterated that intelligence agencies have found no evidence of an imminent threat to the UK. He emphasized that Britain remains well-protected through both its military strength and international partnerships.
“We do that not just because we’ve got first-class forces, but we have an alliance with 31 other NATO nations,” he said. “It’s together that we defend NATO and British airspace, NATO and the British homeland.”
His remarks come as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, prompting questions about the UK’s readiness to respond to potential threats.
Healey also defended the government’s actions, addressing criticism over delays in deploying a Royal Navy vessel to the Eastern Mediterranean and the relatively small British military presence in the area.
“I think the actions speak for themselves,” he said. “I’m proud of the readiness. I’m proud of the response of our armed forces.”
“It means our British pilots now have been flying defensive missions to protect our lives and protect our own people from day one,” he added.
When questioned about possible weaknesses in defense planning, Healey pointed to long-term funding issues.
“You can’t make good 14 years of underfunding and hollowing out overnight,” he said. “But we’re beginning to fix that.”
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