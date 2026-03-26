Frontenac Announces Recapitalization Of Bill Gosling Outsourcing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm, today announced the recapitalization of Bill Gosling Outsourcing (“Bill Gosling”), a business process outsourcing (“BPO”) platform providing accounts receivable management, customer experience and other back-office services to enterprise clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Barrie, Ontario, Bill Gosling is a global BPO that partners with clients in the fintech, auto finance, digital native and utilities sectors, delivering outcomes across onshore, nearshore and offshore locations.

Frontenac Managing Director, Michael Langdon commented, "Our partnership with Bill Gosling marks an exciting step in our strategy to build a market-leading, verticalized BPO platform. The company's blend of process rigor, technology-enabled delivery, and deep domain expertise aligns well with what today's clients demand. We see significant opportunities to scale operations, enhance automation and AI-enablement, and invest in talent to deliver even greater value. We look forward to further expanding capabilities, geographic reach and expertise through strategic M&A. We're thrilled to partner with this team and work to accelerate their growth while maintaining the high touch service culture at the core of their success."

Bill Gosling board member, Dave Rae, commented,“From BGO's earliest days in 1955, our family built this company on a simple belief: if you take care of people-your clients, your team, and your community-the business will take care of itself. As we join forces with Frontenac, I'm confident that this legacy will not only be preserved but accelerated. Their commitment to partnership, operational excellence, and long-term growth mirrors the values that have guided us for decades. Together, we are opening the next chapter for BGO-one we anticipate will be defined by innovation, expanded global opportunity, and the same unwavering dedication to service that brought us here.” Dave will remain on the board post-closing.

The recapitalization of Bill Gosling is the result of a BPO-centered investment thesis that was co-developed by Frontenac and CEO1ST partner, Vipul Khanna. Vipul brings 25+ years of BPO leadership experience to this pursuit, including his prior role as CEO of FirstSource.“Partnering with BGO gives us the opportunity to align with an established, tech-forward BPO platform that has excelled in delivering high quality ARM and CX solutions,” said Vipul.“Their strong operational foundation, combined with a rapidly advancing AI-enabled service model, positions BGO as an effective partner to help its enterprise clients embrace and deploy AI to drive meaningful outcomes for enterprise clients. We're excited to work alongside the BGO team as we continue to elevate what outsourcing can deliver.”

Vipul will assume the role of CEO at BGO post-close and, alongside Frontenac's integrated deal team, will oversee the execution of a value creation plan that centers around organic growth, AI-forward solutions, efficient delivery, and strategic add-on acquisitions that strive for successful outcomes for BGO clients.

Baird served as financial advisor to Bill Gosling in connection with this transaction. Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Frontenac.

About Bill Gosling Outsourcing

Founded in 1955, Bill Gosling is a global business process outsourcing platform providing accounts receivable management, customer experience, and other BPO services across its onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations. The Company serves enterprise clients in the fintech, auto finance, digital natives and utilities sectors. For more information, please visit .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 55 years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 350 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit .