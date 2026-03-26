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US Runs Operations from Hotels, Temporary Sites After Iran Attacks
(MENAFN) American forces in the Middle East have begun operating out of hotels and other temporary locations after Iranian retaliatory attacks severely impacted several US military bases, officials said, according to reports.
As stated by reports, Iran has been targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and infrastructure across the region in response to the ongoing US-Israeli campaign, prompting the Pentagon to disperse thousands of personnel to improvised sites. This development follows a report released Wednesday.
Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure.”
Multiple US installations, particularly in Kuwait, were reportedly rendered largely unusable. An attack on Port Shuaiba left six American service members dead and destroyed a tactical operations center.
Other key bases—including Ali Al Salem, Camp Buehring, Al Udeid, and Prince Sultan—also suffered major damage, affecting aircraft, fuel reserves, and communication systems, according to reports.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has called on civilians to share information about US troop positions, stating: “It is your Islamic duty to accurately report the hiding places of American terrorists and send the information to us on Telegram,” according to reports.
While the Pentagon continues to reinforce defenses and sustain operations, concerns remain about operational limitations. Retired US Air Force Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant cautioned: “You can’t just put all that equipment on the top of a hotel. … You still lose something.”
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also acknowledged that despite ongoing airstrikes, Iran “still retain(s) some capability” to strike within the region.
The United States and Israel have continued their aerial campaign against Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
As stated by reports, Iran has been targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and infrastructure across the region in response to the ongoing US-Israeli campaign, prompting the Pentagon to disperse thousands of personnel to improvised sites. This development follows a report released Wednesday.
Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure.”
Multiple US installations, particularly in Kuwait, were reportedly rendered largely unusable. An attack on Port Shuaiba left six American service members dead and destroyed a tactical operations center.
Other key bases—including Ali Al Salem, Camp Buehring, Al Udeid, and Prince Sultan—also suffered major damage, affecting aircraft, fuel reserves, and communication systems, according to reports.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has called on civilians to share information about US troop positions, stating: “It is your Islamic duty to accurately report the hiding places of American terrorists and send the information to us on Telegram,” according to reports.
While the Pentagon continues to reinforce defenses and sustain operations, concerns remain about operational limitations. Retired US Air Force Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant cautioned: “You can’t just put all that equipment on the top of a hotel. … You still lose something.”
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also acknowledged that despite ongoing airstrikes, Iran “still retain(s) some capability” to strike within the region.
The United States and Israel have continued their aerial campaign against Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
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