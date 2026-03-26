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India Fast-Tracks Gas Pipeline Projects Amid Cooking Fuel Shortages
(MENAFN) The Indian government has ordered an acceleration of gas pipeline projects in response to a shortage of cooking fuel caused by the Middle East conflict, according to reports.
On Tuesday, authorities invoked the Essential Commodities Act to remove bottlenecks and delays affecting the development and expansion of natural gas infrastructure across the country. The measure is part of India’s effort to diversify its energy supply amid global market disruptions triggered by the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.
The conflict has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which roughly 40% of India’s crude oil imports and 55% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments pass. This route is under Iranian control, further complicating supply lines.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas warned that disruptions in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas supplies could continue for an extended period. India imports approximately 85% of its oil and nearly half of its natural gas, making the country highly vulnerable to such interruptions.
The government order seeks to address delays in approvals and access to land for pipeline projects. It establishes mechanisms to eliminate obstacles, streamline pipeline construction, expand piped natural gas usage, cap fees charged by pipeline operators, and simplify land access and compensation rules.
The ministry stated that the directive is effective immediately and aims to accelerate the rollout of city gas distribution networks, facilitating a gradual transition from LPG to piped natural gas.
On Tuesday, authorities invoked the Essential Commodities Act to remove bottlenecks and delays affecting the development and expansion of natural gas infrastructure across the country. The measure is part of India’s effort to diversify its energy supply amid global market disruptions triggered by the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.
The conflict has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which roughly 40% of India’s crude oil imports and 55% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments pass. This route is under Iranian control, further complicating supply lines.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas warned that disruptions in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas supplies could continue for an extended period. India imports approximately 85% of its oil and nearly half of its natural gas, making the country highly vulnerable to such interruptions.
The government order seeks to address delays in approvals and access to land for pipeline projects. It establishes mechanisms to eliminate obstacles, streamline pipeline construction, expand piped natural gas usage, cap fees charged by pipeline operators, and simplify land access and compensation rules.
The ministry stated that the directive is effective immediately and aims to accelerate the rollout of city gas distribution networks, facilitating a gradual transition from LPG to piped natural gas.
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